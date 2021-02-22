17 weeks! Pregnant Nicole Franzel showed her baby bump progress on Sunday, February 21.

“My first swimsuit post ever, I think,” the Big Brother alum, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of herself rocking a yellow bathing suit, white sandals and a straw hat while standing in her house. “Packing for Florida and seeing what fits with my bump.”

The former reality star added, “Also my pregnancy brain forgot to put eyeliner on my left eye.”

The Michigan native is “feeling so good” in her second trimester, she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 20. “Me attempting to keep my style while being pregnant (even if things can’t zip-up fully lol) #17weeks,” she captioned the social media shot showing her maternity style.

Franzel and her fiancé, Victor Arroyo, announced their pregnancy news last month, noting that their little one is due in July. “Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick,” the former ER nurse wrote via Instagram in January. “We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT!”

She went on to share an ultrasound shot, gushing about how “blessed and grateful” they felt.

The pair met on season 18 of Big Brother but didn’t date at the time. (Franzel was in a showmance with Corey Brooks during the season.) She and Arroyo started dating after the show ended, confirming their relationship in September 2017.

The police officer called his then-girlfriend “a sweetheart” at the time, telling Entertainment Tonight: “[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends. We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book. … She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but … I love her to death.”

Fellow competitor Natalie Negrotti exclusively told Us Weekly four months later that she “could tell in the Big Brother house that Victor had a huge crush on Nicole.” The Venezuela native, 30, explained, “Just the way he would look at her — and he was always looking for her — you could definitely tell he had a huge crush on her.”

The Amazing Race alums got engaged in September 2018 during a visit to the Big Brother house with fellow alums Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur.

While the couple have postponed their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, they exclusively shared their new wedding date with Us in January. They will tie the knot on Tuesday, March 16, in Orange Lake, Florida.