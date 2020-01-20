Round two! Christina Milian gave birth to her second child, welcoming her first with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, on Monday, January 20.

“And so we begin,’ Milian, 38, wrote on Instagram on Monday, uploading a photo of her newborn gripping her finger. “Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

The Falling Inn Love star announced in July that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after welcoming daughter Violet, now 9, with her ex-husband, Terius Youngdell Nash, also known as The Dream, in 2010. “New release 2020,” the “Dip it Low” singer captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora.”

The French songwriter, 34, shared the same picture, writing, “Legacy on the way. #Happyman.”

While Pokora was traveling for work during some of Milian’s pregnancy, she played his music on her budding belly, she told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “I’m reminding the baby of his dad’s voice,” the New Jersey native explained. “It’s nice for a boy to have that masculine touch of melody running through his head. … His dad is gonna be on tour this year, so we’re going to go on tour with him.”

The actress and Pokora were struggling to pick a name for their baby-to-be at the time. “We still haven’t come across anything that we love,” Milian admitted to Us. “We’re, like, definitely back and forth on that one because French accents and English accents don’t sound the same on names. I didn’t care about that, but that’s his thing. I guess in French some things don’t sound as good. So that’s the only thing that gets in the way of finding a name.”

She added, “I’m getting to the point where I’m just going to let him do it. ‘You just come up with the name.’ I’ll just disagree until I agree.”

The Grandfathered alum started dating Pokora in August 2017 and wants to “someday” marry him — but not anytime soon. “It’s not, like, in the near future,” Milian revealed to Us in September. “It’s not, like, the first thing on my checklist. But I am not opposed to it at all.”