



Christina Milian sees wedding bells in her future with Matt Pokora

The “Dip It Low” singer, 37,told Us Weekly exclusively that she wants to “someday” marry her boyfriend of two years — but don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

“It’s not, like, in the near future. It’s not, like, the first thing on my checklist. But I am not opposed to it at all,” she said on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family in Universal City, California, on Wednesday, September 4.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the French pop star, 33, have been dating since August 2017 after they met at a restaurant in his native country. The couple are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy, which Milian announced on Instagram in July with a photo of an ultrasound in front of her bare belly.

“New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!” she captioned the shot.

The former Voice correspondent told Us on Wednesday that Pokora predicted the two would start a family from the moment they locked eyes.

“He said, ‘We’re gonna have children together’ the first day we met,” she recalled.

As for how the Voice Kids France coach is faring as a dad-to-be, Milian — who shares daughter Violet, 9, with ex-husband The-Dream — said that her boyfriend is ecstatic to be a first-time parent.

“He’s just been there with me throughout the whole way. This is exciting for him. It’s more like, ‘How do I support him?’” Milian said.

She continued, “Whatever I need, he’s there for me.”

Despite their busy schedules and international relationship, Milian and Pokora still try to keep in touch with each other as much as they can.

“[We] FaceTime like crazy,” she said. “We manage our hours. We know when we wake up and when we go to sleep. We always start and end the day with each of us together. … And, of course, we write each other all day and let each other know what we’re doing.”

The “When You Look at Me” songstress, who also stars in Netflix’s new movie Falling Inn Love, has even found a way for her baby to recognize his dad’s voice when the couple aren’t together.

“I’ve played some of his dad’s music on my tummy,” Milian said, adding that she plans to tour with Pokora, so their son can hear more of his father’s voice. “That’s how, whenever he’s out of town, I’m reminding the baby of his dad’s voice. It’s nice for a boy to have that masculine touch of melody running through his head.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

