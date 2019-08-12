Such a sweet surprise! Pregnant Christina Milian and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, revealed the sex of their first child together on Monday, August 12.

“Oh BOY we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!” the singer, 37, captioned an Instagram post featuring pics from their gender reveal party. “#grateful. #itsaboy.”

In the social media upload, the Grammy nominee and the French singer, 33, smiled at each other as blue powder rained down around them. Milian’s 9-year-old daughter, Violet, who she shares with her ex Youngdell Nash, also known as The-Dream, cheered right along with them.

Last month, the “Dip it Low” singer announced that she is pregnant with her second child. “New release 2020!” she captioned an Instagram post of Pokora holding an ultrasound photo in front of her bare baby bump. “What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora.”

He added with a post of his own: “Legacy on the way! #Happyman.”

Earlier this month, the New Jersey native told Us Weekly exclusively how her daughter felt about her pregnancy. “She has several siblings from her dad’s side, [but] now she gets to be the boss and in control when it comes to me, so she’s excited about it,” the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress told Us. “She’s always rubbing my belly now. She thinks it’s gonna be a boy.”

Milian, who has been dating Pokora since 2017, went on to tell Us that she “would love” to have a natural birth. “I tried to with my daughter, but unfortunately we were in labor for so long we ended up having to do an emergency C-section,” she explained. “So, we’ll see. I don’t know if I can do natural, but I hope I can.”

Keep scrolling to see pics from the pregnant star’s gender reveal party.