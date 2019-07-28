



Christina Milian is pregnant! The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, are expecting their first child together.

Milian, 37, shared the exciting news in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, July 28, that showed Pokora, 33, holding a photo of the ultrasound in front of his love’s bare belly.

“New release 2020!” she captioned the snap with a nod to both of their music careers. “What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora.”

The French songwriter, for his part, shared the same photo in black-and-white writing, “Legacy on the way!” Pokora also added the hashtag “#Happyman.” The doting parents-to-be started dating in August 2017.

Milian opened up during an interview with HollywoodLife in May about her desire to expand her brood with Pokora. (The “Dip It Low” songstress is also mom of 9-year-old daughter, Violet, whom she shares with ex-husband Terius Youngdell Nash, also known as The Dream.)

“I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” Milian told HollywoodLife at the time. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

The Bring It On actress also gushed over her beau, telling the outlet she’s “really happy with the type of person I’m with.”

Milian added: “He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.”

