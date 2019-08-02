



Big sister! Christina Milian announced on Sunday, July 28, that she is pregnant and told Us Weekly exclusively what her 9-year-old daughter, Violet, thinks of the news.

“She has several siblings from her dad’s side, [but] now she gets to be the boss and in control when it comes to me, so she’s excited about it,” the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress, 37, told Us at the Weedmaps Museum of Weed grand opening on Thursday, August 1. “She’s always rubbing my belly now. She thinks it’s gonna be a boy. So she already has her dibs in for that, so we’ll see.”

The New Jersey native admitted that she and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, “don’t know” the sex of their baby yet, but will find out in a couple of weeks.

The couple, who have been dating since 2017, revealed that they are expecting their first child together with a sweet social media upload. “New release 2020,” Milian captioned an ultrasound pic on Instagram at the time. “What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora.”

The French singer, 33, shared the same shot in black and white to his account, writing, “Legacy on the way! #happyman.”

The “Dip it Low” singer welcomed her daughter in 2010 with her ex Youngdell Nash, also known as The Dream. In May, the Grammy nominee revealed to HollywoodLife that she wanted to expand her family with Pokora.

“I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” she said at the time. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

