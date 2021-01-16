Beating the heat! Brittany Cartwright put her baby bump on display while enjoying some pool time on Friday, January 15.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a photo of herself in a red one-piece bathing suit lying on a pink float via her Instagram Story.

The pregnant star placed her hand on her belly and noted that it was 87 degrees in California, where she and husband Jax Taylor live.

Cartwright also posted a photo of her pool setup, revealing a pack of pop tarts, three Fruit Crisps apple packs, a cheetah-printed water cup and a water bottle on a towel beside the water.

“Gotta keep my snacks close by,” she captioned the snap.

Earlier this month, the former reality star shared a series of pictures of herself wearing a nude bra and matching undies ahead of her baby boy’s arrival.

“I got glammed up and did a selfie shoot lol,” she captioned the photos via Instagram. “It’s important to feel confident in your body especially during quarantine + pregnancy. Everything is growing- my lips, my feet, my belly, my boobs lol!”

The Kentucky native said that putting on makeup and getting her hair done — she curled her long locks for the shoot — “can make a huge difference in your mood, I know this firsthand!”

The Bravo alum, who has been open about being sick “all day” since getting pregnant, announced in September 2020 that she and Taylor, 41, are expecting their first child together.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Cartwright wrote via Instagram at the time alongside the baby’s ultrasound.

The couple announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules three months later, after eight years on the Bravo series.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” Taylor wrote in a joint statement in December. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

The couple, who wed in June 2019, thanked their fans, saying, “we love you.”

The pair’s exit came in the wake of Bravo firing Stassi Schroeder, who welcomed her first child in January, and Kristen Doute from the show in June 2020. The two were let go after a story about them wrongfully called the police on former costar Faith Stowers in 2018 resurfaced.