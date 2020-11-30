Making moves! Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers has been planning for her reality TV future — and maybe her return to Bravo — after several of her former costars were fired from the series earlier this year.

Us Weekly confirms that Stowers, 31, is working closely with Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, on developing a new reality show. The Georgia native appeared on season 4 of Vanderpump Rules, which aired in 2015 and 2016. Earlier this year, she opened up about her experience as the only Black cast member on the show — and made major claims that lead to the firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

“Faith has had meetings with Bravo. She values the network and wants to keep that door open,” a source tells Us. Although she’s “maintained a strong and professional relationship” with reunion host Andy Cohen, nothing is officially in works at the network just yet.

Before they were ousted from the show, Stowers accused Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, of falsely reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. The Next Level Basic author and the James Mae designer each issued public apologies after Stowers’ comments made headlines, but a source told Us at the time that neither woman reached out to their former SUR coworker privately. In June, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute would not return to the series for its ninth season. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed from the show for past racist remarks.

Amid the drama, Stowers told Page Six that she felt “so vindicated” by the actions taken by Bravo on her behalf. “I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did,” she told the outlet in June.

Though she was proud to see some progress being made, the Challenge alum later called out the network for not cutting ties with Jax Taylor. The Michigan native, 41, has been a star of Vanderpump Rules since its first season in 2013 — and has sparked several controversies over the years.

“I think [Jax] gets a pat on the back a lot. But I think that if you’re going to do it for two people, they should do it for some other people as well,” Stowers told Us exclusively in June after former costar Billie Lee claimed on Twitter that Taylor “refused to film with me because I was trans.”

Despite her complicated history on Vanderpump Rules, Stowers previously told Us that she “would love to go back” on reality TV to show fans a side of her that they didn’t get to see before.

“I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general,” the Ex on the Beach alum said. “I love their shows. I think it’s really cool. I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it. … I respect the network even more now.”