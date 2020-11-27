Counting her blessings. Stassi Schroeder had to overcome some major challenges in 2020 — including getting fired from Vanderpump Rules — but she’s learned to look for the silver lining.

The Bravo alum, 32, shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, November 26, featuring herself and her husband, Beau Clark, cradling her baby bump.

“This obvs wasn’t my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful,” Schroeder captioned the post.

In June, the Louisiana native and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former SURver Faith Stowers revealed that the duo reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018. Schroeder’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” was also subsequently removed from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Later that month, Us Weekly broke the news that Schroeder and Clark, 40, are expecting their first child together — a baby girl. In September, Schroeder and Clark tied the knot in their former costars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s backyard.

Schroeder broke her silence on Bravo firing her from Vanderpump Rules during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in September.

“People expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again,” she explained at the time. “I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all.”

Schroeder added that the incident helped her to better understand how her actions affected other people.

“[People thinking I’m racist] has been the hardest part of all this,” she said at the time. “Just going out to a restaurant and going to grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think. … I don’t have hate in my heart. But I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”