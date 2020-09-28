Stassi Schroeder Teases Podcast Return 3 Months After ‘Pump Rules’ Firing

Straight Up With Stassi 2.0? Three months after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder revealed she is bringing her podcast back.

The 32-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump with former costars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright — both of whom are also pregnant.

“Who would’ve thought we’d all be … sober at the same time,” Schroeder captioned a picture from Cartwright, 31, and Jax Taylor’s gender reveal party on Sunday, September 27. While both Schroeder and Kent, 30, are expecting baby girls with their fiancés Beau Clark and Randall Emmett, respectively, the Kentucky native is pregnant with a baby boy.

In the comments section of Schroeder’s post, a social media user referenced her former podcast, which was removed from all platforms in June. “Wow beautiful I wish you had your podcast so we can know how you are surviving not drinking 😢,” the fan wrote.

Schroeder quipped back, “Soon 💗.”

Bravo announced during the summer of 2020 that Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning for season 9 of Vanderpump Rules after racially insensitive remarks from their pasts resurfaced. Radio.com subsequently confirmed “Straight Up With Stassi” was taken down from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

“We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects,” Radio.com said in a statement. “In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. ‘Straight Up with Stassi’ has been removed from our portfolio.”

After her initial apology to her fans and former costar Faith Stowers, whom Schroeder and Doute falsely reported to the police for a crime she didn’t commit, the Next Level Basic author went mum on social media. She broke her silence on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this month, revealing she hired a “coach” to teach her about racism.

“I want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” she said. “And I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. And I recognize that and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”

Schroeder, who also came under fire for comments about the #MeToo movement and #OscarsSoWhite controversy, added, “I was a Karen who basically said, ‘But what about all lives matter?’ Black people are dying, because they have been oppressed for 400 years. All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter and that’s something that I’ve realized.”