Second time’s the charm! Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro have tied the knot for the second time, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The TV host, 40, and Undergaro, 50, exchanged vows in Greece on Saturday, October 6, nearly 10 months after they first wed on Fox’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast in December 2017.

The TV personality shared her big day with fans on Instagram Stories Saturday, posting a slew of photos and videos from Kalamata, Greece.

“For anybody who doesn’t understand, we did get married New Year’s Eve, yes, but this is our, like, big official ceremony and reception in Greece, and so we’re very excited,” she explained to followers in one of her clips.

She also shared her thoughts in an Instagram post just moments before walking down the aisle: “I’ve been planning this for like, maybe a month, but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here, Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots … My friends said … ‘You don’t need wedding planners, we have all of our friends, and we all love you, and we want to help you. Honestly, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I have the best husband, and the best family … I am so blessed and so, so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding in this beautiful village, that I want to move to, although I think Keven may divorce me, and that would kind of suck,” she joked.

The newlyweds also celebrated on Friday, October 5, with a rehearsal dinner at Museum Restaurant, where they shared a traditional Greek dance known as a zeimpekiko. The former E! host wore a forest green Veronica Beard dress and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Menounos opened up about wedding planning during an exclusive interview with Us on Tuesday, October 2. “It’s gonna be a wild journey. Trying to plan something internationally when your dad’s running the show is a reality show,” the Fantastic Four actress teased, noting that her dad is a total “bridezilla.”

She added: “My dad is crazy. He’ll call me in the morning and be, like, ‘Maria, your mother’s cousin is gonna bring a horse to take you to the church.’ And I go, ‘Dad, I’m not getting on a horse in my wedding gown.’”

The actress joked that she’s going to “drink heavily” to get through the craziness on her special day.

The talk show host and Undergaro, who dated for more than 10 years before getting engaged, have been enjoying their time as husband and wife since first tying the knot last year. “We’re like super mushy gushy right now,” Menounos told Us in February 2018. “We feel like we just got together now. And so we’re like Scotch-taped to each other and just super lovey-dovey. It’s super cute. I hope it stays like this forever. We are just so happy.”

During her chat with Us, the Chasing Maria Menounos alum revealed that she and Undergaro are hoping to expand their brood after their wedding ceremony.