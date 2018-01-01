It was freezing in New York City, but Maria Menounos warmed every heart watching Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast when she tied the knot on live TV! The host, 39, married her longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro on Sunday, December 31, shortly before the ball dropped in Times Square. The pair has been engaged since March 2016.

“Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years,” she tweeted before tying the knot, adding, “#coldestbrideever.”

Her parents, Constantine and Lisa Menounos, were both in Times Square for their nuptials. She told them they were getting married during the live broadcast. Menounos told her mom, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer, that Kris Jenner recently gave her advice: Tomorrow’s never promised.

“She’s right. I love you and I want you to be there and it’s gonna be amazing,” the host told her mother. “Steve Harvey, your favorite, is going to marry us!” Harvey admitted during the telecast that he was ordained only 48 hours before the wedding.

“Finally some good news for mom,” Menounos captioned the video of the moment on her Instagram. “We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything.”

The couple, who have been together for 20 years, exchanged vows during the live broadcast, and regardless of the 12-degree temperature, Menounos wore a stunning lace gown from the Atelier Pronovias 2018 Collection.

“I got to spend the last 20 years with the greatest human being I have ever known. Maria, you are a blessing not just to my life, but to this whole world,” Undergaro told her in his vows. She responded with: “You’ve loved me, you’ve cared for me, in sickness and in health. Honestly the way you helped me and my family in these hard times, I just wanted to marry you so bad.”

In June, the former E! News host underwent major brain surgery to remove a benign meningioma tumor. “Keven’s been my savior,” she told Women’s Health in their January 2018 issue. “He never left my side in the hospital. I was crying, ‘I just want to get married! I want to have kids!’ I’ve been pushing the wedding thing, but he said, ‘Listen, I’m working on something.’ For a minute, the type A came right back: ‘You can’t surprise me with a wedding! I need a dress!’ But he said, ‘You’re on a need-to-know basis.’ I think he really doesn’t want me to stress.”

