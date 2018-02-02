Maria Menounos is still in the honeymoon phase! The TV personality says her relationship feels different since marrying longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro on New Year’s Eve.

“We’re like super mushy gushy right now,” the 39-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly. “We feel like we just got together now. And so we’re like Scotch-taped to each other and just super lovey-dovey. It’s super cute. I hope it stays like this forever. We are just so happy.”

Menounos and the producer-director tied the knot in a surprise ceremony during Fox’s live NYE broadcast in Times Square. “Literally it was two weeks before we put it together,” she says of the NYC nuptials.

The One Tree Hill alum, who is StubHub’s “honorary quarterback” this year, stunned in a long-sleeve lace gown, but there was no escape from the frigid temperatures.

“It got pretty cold. I was OK in the beginning because I had some adrenaline. But I feel like at some point it got brutal and unbearable and I thought limbs were going to fall off for sure,” Menounos adds to Us. “But it was an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to the producer and FOX for having us and asking us to do it because it was the greatest thing we ever did. It was so special for my parents. … The next day at the brunch [my dad] was still so emotional over it all.” (Menounos’ wedding came five months after she revealed that she had surgery to remove a brain tumor.)

The couple, who dated for more than a decade before getting engaged, have one big passion in common — football. They will cheer on the New England Patriots as the team goes up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday.

“Keven hates to go to games with me because I go hard,” she tells Us, laughing. “He’s the reason I got into football! I was a hockey fan and a wrestling fan growing up and then I got into football and basketball in college because of him.”

As for if they want little footballers of their own one day? “Yeah, I think so. We have it on our agenda to speak of it after the Super Bowl because I’m traveling again. We’ll figure it out. [Going to get] with Kim [Kardashian] for her surrogate tips,” she says. (Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago earlier this month via surrogate.) “Our kids are absolutely going to love sports! There is no way. I can’t imagine. They are going to love everything. They are going to go to WWE matches from the time they are out of the womb — watching football and basketball. And they are always going to cheer for Boston no matter where they are.”

This year, Menounos has teamed up with StubHub to give fans a look at the StubHub Live: Field House pre-game event. For more information, go here.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!