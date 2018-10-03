Taking its toll? Maria Menounos’ father is more stressed out about her upcoming second wedding to her husband, Keven Undergaro, than the bride is.

“It’s gonna be a wild journey,” Menounos told Us Weekly exclusively of the couple’s ceremony in Greece. “Trying to plan something internationally when your dad’s running the show is a reality show.”

The 40-year-old TV host, who noted that her dad is a “bridezilla,” detailed some of his ideas for the big day. “My dad is crazy,” she said. “He’ll call me in the morning and be like, ‘Maria, your mother’s cousin is gonna bring a horse to take you to the church.’ And I go, ‘Dad, I’m not getting on a horse in my wedding gown.’”

She added: “So I just have decided I’m gonna drink heavily to get through. By the time I land, I’m gonna be nip queen.”

Meanwhile, Undergaro, 50, balked at the ceremony’s one-hour length, joking that he needed to audition stand-ins to take his place during the service.

Menounos, who previously revealed that she turned to Kim Kardashian for advice about surrogacy, also told Us she hopes to start expanding their family once the wedding is over. “I was gonna try to get it done before or at least start the process, but then I realized that was taking on too much, so I was like, ‘No, I’m not gonna do that,’” she explained.

The journalist still has hesitations, though: “I’m enjoying being free, and I’m like, ‘Really, is this a good idea right now? Maybe we need to put this on the backburner for a minute.’”

Following a nearly two-year engagement and 20 years as a couple, Menounos and Undergaro tied the knot on Fox’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast in December 2017.

