Miley Cyrus is going to be an aunt! The singer’s younger brother Braison Cyrus’ wife, Stella McBride, is pregnant with their first child.

“Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child,” the actor, 26, captioned a Monday, December 28, Instagram photo. “This is our son and he’s due in June. Love this little dude so much already.”

Miley, 28, commented on the social media upload: “Aunt Swinkle in the [house].”

Braison also shared an Instagram Story video from his wife’s ultrasound appointment at the time, writing, “Heartbeat baby. This was our first visit around five weeks.”

The pregnant star shared the same family photo via Instagram, calling 2020 a “difficult year.” McBride went on to write, “It has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light and happiness to those around him. You’re going to be the best dad ever.”

The pair tied the knot in November 2019 in Tennessee. Miley attended the nuptials with her then-boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram. “I love you Braison. So happy for you and Stella.”

The ceremony came one year after Braison proposed to the visual merchandiser. The couple got engaged after less than a year of dating.

“She said yes,” the “Heart Is Gold” singer captioned a November 2018 Instagram post. “My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella.”

McBride gushed about her husband on their first wedding anniversary, writing, “Yesterday I celebrated one year of marriage with the love of my life!! I can’t believe it’s already been a whole year since the best day ever. I love you more than anything and I’m so happy I get to spend all of my years with you.”