So much love! Miley Cyrus’ younger brother, Braison Cyrus, tied the knot with his fiancée, Stella McBride.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin,” the Hannah Montana alum, 26, announced via Instagram on Monday, November 4. “I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

Miley shared six photos from the outdoor wedding, including one with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, and her mother, Tish Cyrus. The family wore all-black outfits at the low-key ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Simpson, 22, shared a video of himself thrusting his hips on a dirt bike at what appeared to be the same locale as Braison’s nuptials. Miley laughed from behind the camera as she filmed her beau for his Instagram post.

Braison, 25, announced his engagement to McBride, who works as a visual merchandiser, in November 2018 after less than a year of dating.

“She said yes,” he gushed on Instagram at the time. “My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella.”

Tish, 52, and Billy Ray Cyrus are also the parents of Brandi Cyrus, 32, Trace Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 19. Tish had Brandi and Trace in a previous relationship, and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 58, adopted them as toddlers. Billy Ray has another son, Christopher Cody Cyrus, 27, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Miley and Simpson have been going strong since early October, when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles after her back-to-back breakups from husband Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” the Grammy nominee tweeted on October 4. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. … Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

Simpson, for his part, has noted that he and Miley were friends years before they started seeing each other. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” he told Us Weekly on October 11.

