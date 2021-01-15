Jessica Alba has got an eye on her kids at all times! The actress has installed cameras around her Los Angeles home.

“I have spy cameras in their room so I can see [whether] they [are] messing around or … focusing [while doing virtual learning],” the Honest Company creator, 39, said during a Friday, January 15, Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I can call them out. I’m the voice from the ceiling coming in.”

The California native added that when Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3, bicker, she “can rewind and really see who hit who first.”

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have their hands full at home with their three kids. Their youngest, especially, is “nonstop,” the Fantastic Four star told guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “He literally wakes up, he’s running, he’s throwing ball, he wants to play gold, cars, all of it,” she said.

As for the Golden Globe nominee’s daughters, Honor and Haven are “great” and “different.” Alba explained that her eldest is in “that sweet teen kind of age” and is taller than her mom. “I don’t know how it happened, it happened so fast,” she said. “It’s just like, she’s not the little baby anymore. What happened? I’m looking at her like, ‘You’re bigger than me?'”

Haven is “the best” and loves having a social circle, the L.A.’s Finest star added. “That’s her vibe. She’s really found her way through COVID and all of this and has done it really well.” She has even been teaching her mom TikTok dance routines while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, doing family game nights and binge-watching shows.

Boss, 38, gushed that Alba’s kids have a “boss” mom, but she admitted they call her “so cringey.” She explained that when Honor found out her mom was famous, “she felt so betrayed” and “mortified.”

The entrepreneur said, “She came home and was like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me? You never told me that you were gonna be in grocery stores or in Target?’ A friend [had] brought a magazine to school and put her on blast and Honor was like, ‘What are you doing on this magazine?’ Then I had to break it to her that I was an actress, sometimes I do the magazines.”

Alba loves being a mom and said during a February 2020 event that a lot of her parenting skills translate to running her company. “It’s more about who you surround yourself with,” the Sin City star said at the time. “The goal you end up reaching is great, you’re only thinking of the next challenge you’re wanting to do and the next goal you want to overachieve and what will come. It’s hard not to be totally and completely overwhelmed.”