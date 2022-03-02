Jessica Alba’s Clean Eye Cream Is a Sight for Sore Eyes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the hardest beauty categories to figure out is eye care. We’re talking eye creams, serums and even makeup like concealers. Our under-eye skin is delicate and often the first part of our face to show signs of exhaustion or aging due to fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles, etc. Sometimes going too heavy on the makeup even makes it worse — but you don’t want to go too light either!

Before you spend over $200 on a La Mer eye cream though, let Us help you out. There’s a much more affordable find out there that can work as both skincare and makeup, and it’s even on Amazon Prime. It comes from Jessica Alba’s fan-favorite beauty line, Honest Beauty!

Get the Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream (originally $24) on sale for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

This accessible eye cream is great for beauty aficionados and minimalists alike. It has a subtle tint to it, so it can seriously shave time off your routine — and help you avoid caked-up or creasing concealer. It’s also made with amazing ingredients like the ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, illuminating pearl and squalene. Squalene is a great skincare ingredient for its protective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, according to research presented on Pub Med.

Together, these ingredients may keep your eye area looking fresh, bright and supple, even when you’re tired from a lack of sleep or an abundance of stress. Even when we have just a couple of minutes to get ready in the morning, we know something like this will come in major handy to instantly perk up our appearance. Bye bye, dark circles!

Get the Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream (originally $24) on sale for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

This eye cream/concealer hybrid is vegan and cruelty-free and has been dermatologist-tested. It’s a clean beauty buy, which is always music to our ears, formulated without any parabens, PEGs, phthalates, fragrances or mineral oil. Even the box it comes in is made of 100% tree-free paper. Just another bonus point in our book!

If your eyes and skin have been going through it, definitely check out this product — especially while it’s on sale! You can even subscribe to save an extra 40%, which is wild!

Get the Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream (originally $24) on sale for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Honest Beauty here and check out more eye creams here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!