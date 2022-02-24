Pores: Unclogged! This $12 Silver Powder Is Actually Amazing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ah, nothing like waking up in the morning and just immediately knowing that your skin has been acting up overnight. Disappointment awaits you in the bathroom mirror, and sadly, you’re used to it. But familiarity doesn’t equal contentment. You don’t have to accept the blackheads and blemishes just because they’re trying to stake their claim on your skin!

We know it can be exhausting trying to find a product that actually helps, but we’re here to make it happen. Instead of over-exfoliating your skin or damaging it with nose strips, we want to introduce you to a more unique treatment that’s blowing shoppers’ minds. It’s not a clay mask — it’s a powder!

Get the Mario Badescu Silver Powder for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is another incredible skincare innovation from Mario Badescu, the maker of the beloved, celebrity-favorite facial sprays and drying lotion. If you have oily, congested skin and pores that seem to be visibly growing each and every day, this powder could become the next staple in your routine!

This powder is made with absorptive calcium carbonate, purifying kaolin clay and soothing, mattifying zinc oxide, claiming to absorb oil, decongest the T-zone, draw out excessive, stubborn blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores. It may help prevent future blackheads from popping up as well. Shoppers even say it’s been a big help with regular pimples and whiteheads!

So, how exactly does a skincare powder work? First, wash and dry your face. Then, take a damp cotton ball or pad and dip it into the powder. Press it onto the congested areas of your skin, avoiding the eyes. Most people will concentrate on their nose, chin and forehead. Shoppers say using a brush works nicely too. After 10 minutes, take another cotton ball or pad and soak it with toner, using it to wipe off all of the powder. The brand claims you’ll see a “remarkable difference” after just one use!

This Silver Powder is vegan and cruelty-free, and it contains no parabens or oils. Just one or two uses a week could make a major difference in your skin, making that morning trip to the bathroom mirror an actually exciting one. Can you believe it’s just $12? It’s even a part of a buy two, save 40% on one promotion right now. Explore the rest of the products in the promotion here!

