This ‘Aqua Bomb’ Moisturizer Is So Lightweight — But So Hydrating

Do you ever come across a product and all of a sudden it feels like it’s everywhere? Like, we once had a good friend recommend us a moisturizer, raving about it — and then the next day, we saw skincare influencers gushing over it on Instagram. Then we started noticing it on displays in stores, for sale on our favorite websites and being featured on beauty blogs. It was like the universe was telling Us, “You need to check out this moisturizer!”

That moisturizer was this belif cream, and now it’s our turn to bring it into your life. This is such a great time to check this cream out for the first (or 20th) time, as it will be wonderful for transitioning your skin into spring and summer weather!

Get the belif the True Cream Aqua Bomb for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This moisturizer has a gel-cream texture, so it’s super lightweight and refreshing. It’s oil-free as well! That doesn’t mean it’s not super hydrating though. It actually claims to increase your skin’s hydration level by 70%. That’s not all though! It may also help neutralize skin-damaging free radicals, improve elasticity, minimize the appearance of pores, brighten dullness and smooth out uneven texture!

This dermatologically-tested moisturizer is also amazing because of its clean formula. It’s made without any mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, or animal-origin ingredients!

You can — and are encouraged to — use this moisturizer both morning and night after your serums but before sunscreen or a sleeping mask. Massage into face and neck and see how beautifully it melts into skin. Need an extra boost of moisture during the day? Try taking a little bit and patting it gently over your face!

This moisturizer is great for cold weather, but because of its lightweight texture, it could be a go-to for you all throughout the warmer months as well — helping your skin to breathe without slacking on the hydration. It could be an all-year essential for you, so if you’re looking for a new product to seriously take your skin’s glow and health to the next level, add to bag, place your order and start making some room on your skincare shelf!

