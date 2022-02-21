Maude Apatow Uses This Gentle Toner to Help Prevent Breakouts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us wear makeup on the daily, but our routines are no match what actors have to go through on set. Everyday makeup and camera-ready makeup are two completely different things, and the latter can create some serious skin issues. That’s why silver screen professionals have to take extra care of their complexions — so who better to score skincare advice from?

We’ve loved keeping up with Vogue‘s recurring beauty video series and were thrilled to discover that the latest installment stars Maude Apatow! The breakout Euphoria sensation explained that before she stepped into her acting career, her skin was functionally properly — but the heavy makeup required caused a shift. After some trial and error, she discovered that this toner from Obagi is one of the keys to keeping blemishes at bay!

The 24-year-old noted that while it’s taken her “a long time to figure out products that don’t make [her] break out,” she’s finally found a system that suits her — and it includes this toner. When your skin is front and center on a daily basis, it’s important to use gentle products which won’t irritate your skin, and that’s where this toner comes into play! It helps to restore the pH balance in your skin without drying and making it feel uncomfortable. It can also help remove any excess dirt or buildup that you may have missed after cleansing.

This isn’t just a top product for Apatow — it also has hundreds of five-star fans on Amazon! They agree that it’s a suitable toner for sensitive skin types and claim it’s helped their complexions look more even and flawless. Whether you have oily or dry skin — or a combination of the two — this toner may work for you. Toners are one of the more difficult skincare products to find to fit in with your daily routine, but this one might be the ideal option to try! If this product works for one of the hottest stars of the moment, we’re down to give it a shot.

Get the Obagi Nu-Derm Face Toner for $43 on Amazon!

