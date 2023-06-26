Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you using one of the best toners available in your current skincare routine? If you aren’t, you may be missing out on a powerful product with major complexion benefits. As Dr. Zoe Diana Draelos states in Dermatology Times, “Toners are present in most commercial skincare regimens [these days],” and while they’re “not necessary for skin health,” adding a toner to your current routine can be incredibly beneficial depending on your specific skin type and what you want to get out of your skincare regimen.

While toners were originally created to help “remove soap scum from the face,” they are now capable of making positive changes throughout your skin. Some toners are designed to add extra hydration to your complexion, others are made for exfoliation and some simply offer an additional cleansing step to help prep your skin for the rest of your self-care routine. That said, there’s a hefty amount of information to consider before finding the product which will elevate your skin, so to get you started, read on for our overview of the best toners on the market now!

The 15 Best Toners for Every Skin Type

Best Overall: Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist The simple name of this toner suggests it’s universally beneficial for every shopper, no matter what skin type you have. This facial mist is packed with a slew of natural ingredients which can help your skin look its absolute best. These include rose, mint, grape and lemon balm extracts, to name just a few. This is a fully vegan formula and it’s incredibly useful not as just a toner, but as a refreshing spray you can rely on throughout the day. In a study, 100% of users said their pores tightened and appeared less visible immediately after using this spray, which is amazing. Shoppers say they’re ‘totally hooked’ on this toner and call it ‘a treat for your face.’ Even if you end up finding another toner which better addresses your skin concerns, adding this one to your routine seems like a no-brainer move. Pros Great for all skin types

Gentle vegan formula

Can also be used as a makeup setting spray Cons Expensive

May feel irritating for extra sensitive skin

Scent is a bit strong $49.00 See it!

Best Drugstore: L'Oreal Paris Skincare HydraFresh Toner If you’re looking for a bargain beauty buy, this is definitely the top toner to beat. This alcohol-free formula is gentle on skin and gives your complexion an added clean feeling, yet softens it at the same time. It’s fortified with pro-vitamin B5, which prevents your skin from losing moisture. If you’ve tried a simple toner in the past which makes your skin feel tight and ultra-dry, you know it’s an uncomfortable sensation. But this toner does the exact opposite. Reviewers say it’s safe for sensitive skin, feels instantly hydrating and makes their skin feel cleaner as opposed to using a cleanser alone. Plus, you absolutely can’t beat the price! Pros Super affordable two-pack

Alcohol-free formula

Safe for all skin types Cons Somewhat heavy perfume scent

May irritate extra sensitive skin

Thicker consistency $10.00 See it!

Best for Dry Skin: Fresh® Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence Shoppers call this toner a ‘miracle’ for dry skin, which is pretty much the consensus across the board as far as the reviews go. You may have noticed this isn’t actually called a toner, but rather an essence. If you don’t know the difference between the two, a toner will have more of a cleansing formula and an essence is a treatment, and this one is specifically designed for dry skin which craves a moisture boost. It includes hyaluronic acid to deliver that hydration, but on top of that, it also protects your skin from environmental stressors. Having a handy shield from potentially harmful elements can help your skin appear bright and glowy, as opposed to dull and dreary. The result is a softer, smoother and more supple complexion. What’s not to love about that? Pros Seriously hydrating

Protects from environmental stressors

Gentle formula Cons Expensive

Doesn't help cleanse skin

Slightly overwhelming scent Starting at $39.00 See it!

Best for Sensitive Skin: Kiehl's Since 1851 Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol Free Toner The best way to ensure that a toner can work for sensitive skin is to look for alcohol-free formulas, and this toner has a ton of additional components making it ideal for sensitive skin types. It’s infused with calendula petals and other herbal extracts to gently cleanse your skin without any extra harsh synthetic ingredients, which may wind up causing redness or irritation. This formula is all natural, and it can actually also help fight bacteria — which is ideal for acne-prone skin as well. So, if you have extra sensitive skin as well as oily or combination skin, this toner could be your new holy grail. Reviewers can’t recommend this toner enough and say they’re seriously hooked on this easy elixir. Pros Perfect for normal, oily, combination or sensitive skin

All-natural formula

Soothing plant extracts Cons Expensive

May irritate some skin

Somewhat strong herbal scent Starting at $29.00 See it!

Best for Normal Skin: Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner This antioxidant-powered toner is a perfect option for anyone who has relatively normal skin and wants to find a formula which can help the skin feel more balanced. It’s hydrating, soothing and can give your complexion a nice refreshing boost whenever you need it! It’s packaged in a spray bottle which can be used with a cotton round or spritzed directly onto your skin. The antioxidants in the formula can help protect your skin from environmental stressors and it’s ideal to use as an on-the-go facial mist. Reviewers say it’s helped even out their skin tone and claim they have seen less visible wrinkles after using it for a couple of weeks! Pros Vegan formula

More affordable

Refreshing Cons May irritate sensitive skin

Doesn't cleanse skin

Interesting scent Starting at $11.00 See it!

Best for Acne: Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant This is by far the most popular toner on the market for acne-prone skin. It targets blackheads, whiteheads and can even help control hormonal acne. It utilizes 2% BHA to both help exfoliate the pores for an extra deep clean. This can help gently remove dead skin cells plus other gunk which may contribute to the cause of persistent acne. Plus, the product also help enlarged pores look smaller after swiping the toner over your skin. This is also a solid option for oily skin types who need help controlling excess sebum. Reviewers say this toner has helped their skin stay clearer and they can’t imagine using anything else to keep their acne in check! Pros Affordable

Amazing reviews

Exfoliating formula Cons May irritate sensitive skin

Can dry out skin

Strong smell

Bottle goes fast — it's that good! $34.00 See it!

Best for Oily Skin: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional There’s certainly more than meets the eye with this toner. It’s designed for oily skin but can also be suitable for skin which tends to break out a lot. The formula is super lightweight and comes out as a foam, which quickly absorbs into the skin and is packed with a slew of powerful ingredients including potent AHAs and balancing PHAs. These work together to exfoliate the skin and give you a deep clean sensation. If you have particularly visible pores, you’re bound to love the effects this toner has for your skin. After just one use, 93% of participants in a clinical study said this toner instantly tightened their pores to make them less noticeable. And over time, their skin has only gotten better with the help of this toner! Pros Lightweight foam formula

Instant results

Easy application Cons Too harsh for sensitive skin

Slightly sticky texture

Strong scent $34.00 See it!

Best for Brightening: NUDESTIX 5% Citrus Fruit & Glycolic Glow Toner If you’ve noticed a dull appearance throughout your face, using a brightening toner like this one can help your complexion glow! The alcohol-free formula relies on a 2% glycolic fruit acid complex and 3% glycolic acid to gently exfoliate the skin and reveal a glowing, healthy complexion. This vegan formula gets deep into your pores and helps get rid of any build-up which may be making your skin look dull. This isn’t designed for everyday use, so you can add it to your skincare regimen as an additional brightening treatment while using a gentler toner at the same time. Whenever you feel like your skin needs an additional exfoliating kick, this is a fantastic toner to rely on! Pros Gentle exfoliation

Alcohol-free

Lightweight feel Cons Not for sensitive skin

Fewer reviews

Only one size available $29.00 See it!

Best Gentle Exfoliator: Julep Glow The Distance Skin Refining Face Toner Manu toners which have exfoliating properties are not ideal for sensitive skin, but this one is different. The formula is seriously gentle but it can still help remove excess oils and unclog your pores to give your complexion a fresh and glowy appearance. It doesn’t cause redness or stinging after application, which is hard to come by in exfoliating toners. The blend of mandelic acid, chamomile extract and licorice root provides the skin with exfoliation that’s powerful and gentle at the same time. This toner also helps balance out the pH levels in your skin, which sets the stage for the serums and moisturizers you use afterwards to work that much better. It’s safe for everyday use and can seriously boost the rest of your skincare routine. Pros Extra gentle formula

Super affordable

Non-drying Cons Smaller bottle size

Fewer reviews

Somewhat strong scent $13.00 See it!

Best for Combination Skin: HydroPeptide Pre-Treatment Toner Combination skin is incredibly difficult to shop for, but according to reviewers, this is the absolute best toner which can help address each concern that plagues this skin type. It’s designed to give your complexion a totally balanced feel by using a unique bend of different peptides to promote cell turnover so your skin looks fresh, more youthful and completely radiant. It has a light exfoliating effect that’s gentle enough to be used twice daily to address the oilier parts of your face, but it won’t make dryer portions of your skin feel stripped of natural moisture. You can use this toner twice daily for the best results, and it’s the perfect product to use to set the stage for the rest of your skincare routine to be that much more effective. Pros Gentle exfoliating properties

Suitable for all skin types

Top-ranked product Cons Expensive

Fewer reviews

Only one size available $44.00 See it!

Best for Redness: Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Toner If you deal with excessive redness and want to help soothe and calm down your skin, using an aloe toner like this one is the absolute best way to go. The natural soothing properties aloe vera has can help your skin feel less irritated, and it also gives your complexion a refreshed feeling. This toner is also an excellent option for sensitive skin types thanks to its alcohol-free formula and simple ingredients. While this may not be the best product to use for removing makeup, it does help unclog your pores to give you the clean feeling that toners can provide. Shoppers say their skin feels incredible after using this toner, and recommend it to anyone who hasn’t found the right formula to address their skin’s redness. Pros Gentle formula

Hydrating

Super affordable Cons Fewer reviews

Only one size available

Very mild cleansing properties $15.00 See it!

Best for Fine Lines: Kiehl's Since 1851 Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment Toners are marketed as an extra cleansing step in your skincare routine, but some will give you aded benefits. In fact, this one can help tackle fine lines and wrinkles! This particular formula utilizes ferulic and lactic acids to allow your skin to achieve a smoother texture and make fine lines less visible in just seven days. This toner not only helps smooth out signs of aging, it also protects your skin from aging free radicals to prevent new wrinkles from forming. Shoppers say they can see a serious improvement in their skin after adding this toner to their skincare regimens and claim it’s become a mainstay in their daily routines! Pros Gentle enough for daily use

99% natural formula

Fast results Cons Expensive

Only one size available

May cause breakouts $60.00 See it!

Best for Mature Skin: Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist Toner It’s never too late to help improve signs of aging, and this toner is specifically known to target fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. It’s designed to help firm and tighten the skin through a powerful antioxidant formula which also protects your skin from free radicals that can cause signs of aging. This toner is incredibly hydrating, which is particularly beneficial for skin that’s more mature. You can use this after cleansing the skin, which is how most toners are applied, but you can also spritz it on the skin throughout the day as well to give your skin a nice, refreshed feeling. Shoppers who say they have been using this toner for many, many years haven’t found one which measures up! Pros Extremely hydrating

Safe for sensitive skin

Shields skin from free radicals Cons Expensive

Smaller sized bottle

Unusual scent $47.00 See it!

Best for Teens: Bubble Skincare Bounce Back Balancing Toner What makes this toner ideal for younger skin is that it’s specifically designed for teens. The formula is incredibly gentle and helps with a ton of skin issues pre-teens and teens famously have, including oiliness and mild acne. This toner relies on natural ingredients that are calm on the skin, including sea water to help give the complexion a matter look and minimize pore size in the process, and willow bar extract to exfoliate the skin and reduce redness. This is a toner that’s designed for on-the-go use, so whenever your skin needs a little pick-me-up, you can just spray it on and you’re all set! Pros Gentle formula

Fragrance-free

Great packaging Cons Super small sized bottle

Fewer reviews

Not designed for deep cleansing $21.00 See it!

Best for Travel: ARCONA Triad Pads Refresh Facial Toner Pads Many toners will come in a bottle which won’t make it past the security checkpoint at the airport, which is why these pre-soaked pads are ideal for travel! Each pad in the jar is already fortified with a powerful blend of fruit extracts which can hep your skin feel balanced and protected from free radical damage, plus give your complexion a hydrated feel. These pads can give your skin an extra cleansing boost, tone your complexion and provide a refreshed feeling that you don’t get from using a cleanser alone. And thanks to how this product is packaged, you can ensure you don’t skip out on using a toner while you’re on vacation! Pros Gentle formula

Naturally-derived formula

Packaged for travel Cons Expensive

Strong scent

May trigger irritation $38.00 See it!

Best Multi-Use Toner: Biossance Squalane+Hyaluronic Toning Mist It’s always great to find skincare products which you can use for more than one purpose, which is exactly what this toner does. You can use it after cleansing, plus spray it on at the very end of your beauty routine to set your makeup! The mist is packed with a slew of elements which can help your skin look and feel its absolute best. The formula includes hyaluronic acid for hydration and a multi-mineral complex designed to replenish your skin with minerals to improve its overall appearance. Reviewers say they love using this toner throughout the day, specifically when their skin is feeling stressed out and irritated. Pros Gentle formula

Can also be used to set makeup

Helps skin feel balanced Cons Strong scent

Not designed for cleansing

A bit pricy $32.00 See it!

Finding the Best Toner: A Buyer’s Guide

Selecting the toner that’s best for your skin can be difficult, and this buyer’s guide was created to give you a full scope of the different options available and explain all of the different uses and benefits toners have. There are toners designed for simple cleansing, for hydration, exfoliation, oil control and so much more. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly which toner will be the best pick for your skin, but in order to do so, it’s important to figure out what you want to get out of your toner.

The first step is to understand your skin type and the concerns you want your toner to address. From there, you’ll be able to focus more when shopping for your toner and make a more educated choice in the end. This overview breaks down the different uses for toners and how they’re correlated to different skin types. Not everyone may feel they need to add a toner to their existing skincare routines, but if you feel like there’s something missing from your current regimen, hopefully you’ll be able to find that missing puzzle piece with this guide of the best toners for skin!

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Toners

When choosing the best toners for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:

Your Skin Type

It’s always important to take your skin type into consideration when buying any skincare product, but it’s especially true for toners. The four main skin types are oily, dry, combination and normal, and if you aren’t sure which category you fall into, you can look for certain features in your skin to help you figure it out. For example, if you notice that your skin has less elasticity and your complexion feels a bit rough, you most likely have dry skin. But if you have enlarged pores and your skin has a shinier appearance, you likely fall into the oily category. Each skin type will have its own specific set of concerns, so selecting the right toner to address them is a must.

Other Specific Skin Concerns

Toners are most often used as an additional cleansing step to help prep your skin for the rest of its routine, but there are plenty of secondary benefits that you can get from the specific one you choose. You may be looking for a toner which can also help with anti-aging or find a formula to protect your skin from environmental stressors. Toners can be incredibly simple or dynamic, so check out and see the full spectrum of benefits the toner is offering before you make a purchase!

Ingredients

Toners can have as few as three or four ingredients in their formula, or a much more expansive list that you’ll want to look closely at before making your ultimate decision. If you know you’re allergic to a specific ingredient, make sure it’s not included in the toner you’re pondering adding to your routine. But if you aren’t sure if you have specific sensitivities, the best route to take is selecting an alcohol-free formula which will be gentler on the skin. If acne is a concern, a study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine concluded that “Tannins, such as those found in Hamamelis virginiana (or witch hazel), which is in the study toner product, act as an astringent with anti-inflammatory properties and have been shown to inhibit C. acnes-induced inflammation.” Witch hazel is a trendy ingredient these days, and may be of service to your complexion.

Price

Toners can vary greatly when it comes to their price. There are cheap options and expensive ones, so your budget is clearly a major deciding factor when picking out a toner. When considering the price, you may also want to take a closer look at all of the benefits the product offers. Some toners which are more complex and aren’t just an additional cleansing step in your routine may be worth the higher price, but it’s ultimately a personal decision that you can make for yourself.

Size

The size of the toner you’re thinking about purchasing is also correlated to the price of the product, so considering both of these factors side by side will hopefully make your decision easier. Some toners will also come in smaller trial or travel sizes if you want to spend a little less money and test out the toner to see if it’s the best option for your skin prior to taking the plunge.

Reviews

Reading about the experiences others shoppers had with a specific toner is a solid way to figure out if it’s right for you. Reviewers can shed a lot more light on how well a toner works, plus its advantages and disadvantages, which you won’t get from simply reading the product description. Take each review you read with a grain of salt, because everyone’s skin is different and will react to products accordingly. But using the reviews to give you a better picture of how well a toner can work with your skin type can narrow down your search tremendously.

What are the Different Types of Toners?

The following are the most common types of toners.

Basic Toners

These are the toners which have super simple ingredients to enhance your skincare routine and help give your complexion and cleaner and more balanced feel. But just because a toner is more general in nature doesn’t mean it’s any less impactful when compared to others. If you don’t have a specific skin concern you want addressed with your toner, going for a more basic cleansing formula is the way to go.

Hydrating Toners

Many toners are designed to help hydrate your skin with the addition of hyaluronic acid, different plant extracts and other ingredients which provide the proper moisturizing properties. These toners are ideal for skin that’s on the dryer side, but all skin types can seriously benefit from the addition of a hydrating toner. Some of these toners may include some form of alcohol on the ingredient list, but it’s far more watered down — which ideal for those who struggle with skin sensitivity.

Astringent Toners

These are the types of toners which will have the highest alcohol potency and stronger formulas best suited for oily and acne-prone skin. They often offer the deepest cleanse for your skin and can also have exfoliating properties. Some may be a bit too strong for sensitive skin but can include other soothing elements to help the treatment feel less harsh. Pay close attention to the ingredients in astringent toners so you choose the right one that won’t irritate your skin.

What are the Different Uses for Toners?

The following are the reasons why people use toners.

An Extra Cleansing Step

A cleanser can only do so much when it comes to removing dirt, oil and makeup from your skin at the end of the day. Some like to implement a double-cleansing routine to get the rest of the job done, but you can also rely on a toner for the same purpose. In fact, as noted earlier, toners were actually “originally developed to remove soap scum from the face,” but now their formulas are far more advanced. You can use a toner to help further cleanse the skin, but the products on the market have impressive powers beyond a thorough wash.

Exfoliating and Balancing

There are specific toners which are designed to help exfoliate the skin or balance out your complexion through a pH formula. Exfoliating can help slough away any dead skin buildup which may be sitting on your face — and when you get rid of that through a toner, you may reveal a brighter and more youthful glow! When you help to balance out the skin, your complexion can look and feel healthier overall. Toners can accomplish this more than most skincare products, which is why they’re beneficial for practically any daily regimen.

Prep for the Rest of Your Routine

This may be obvious given the last two purposes for toners mentioned, but using one after cleansing and before the rest of your skincare routine can make the rest of the product you use work that much better. When your skin is extra cleansed and possibly gently exfoliated, you’re allowing serums and moisturizers to better penetrate into your skin. That way, you’re metaphorically clearing the room on your skin to make way for everything else in your routine to truly do its job.

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Toner

When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best toner for your needs.

Is this toner adding something to my routine that’s missing?

A toner should add something new to your regular skincare routine and not pile on top of an outcome that’s already being accomplished. For example, if you already have a serum which targets acne, you may not need a toner geared toward the same goal. In fact, just because you have acne-prone skin doesn’t mean you need a toner which addresses that specific concern. Essentially, make sure to consider what you’re hoping to achieve.

What are the potential side effects?

Sometimes, a toner will have a warning label which spells out the potential side effects it may have on skin. Of course, this is definitely wise to consider before making your purchase. While toners are usually noncomedogenic, you can plug the ingredients into this handy tool and see if a product will clog your pores. And if there isn’t a clear list of ingredients, you can always fall back on the reviews. As was already mentioned, everyone’s skin is different, so you should take what others have to say with a tiny grain of salt. That said, if you’re having trouble making a choice, these are things to keep an eye out for.

