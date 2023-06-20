The 13 Best Hair Growth Serums to Help Your Locks Thrive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Reversing hair thinning or hair loss isn’t an impossible task when you have one of the best hair growth serums on the market to help you out. There are many different causes for hair loss, including genetics and heat or chemical damage, but there are plenty of treatments to help restore strands back to their former glory. Hair growth serums are designed to improve hair health starting at the very root!
Nourishing your hair follicles and your scalp can do so much for the overall appearance of your hair, as you’re providing each strand with the proper environment for it to thrive. And there are a variety of ways you can create the proper canvas for your hair to improve in strength, length and thickness. With the wide spectrum of hair growth serums on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for your hair type, so check out the following breakdown of the best hair serums out there to figure out which one you want to add to your care routine!
The 13 Best Hair Growth Serums
Best Overall: Wild Growth Hair Oil
It does have a thicker consistency, which can make your hair feel greasy, but it’s not designed for everyday use. If your hair is on the greasier side, you can still use this oil as a nighttime treatment and wash it out the next morning without issues. Shoppers say that when used correctly, their hair has ‘seen tremendous growth’ in a matter of weeks!
Pros
- No. 1 bestseller
- All-natural formula
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- Smaller bottle size
- A bit greasy
- Strong scent
Best Non-Greasy Formula: Briogeo Destined For Density
The formula includes biotin, copper peptides and caffeine to help stimulate the hair follicle on areas of the scalp which have sparser growth to help fill in those gaps. You can also use it throughout the scalp as needed, but the smaller size of the bottle suggests that it’s more of a spot treatment. For the best possible results, use it twice daily, and over the course of a few months, your hair density may significantly improve. Some shoppers say it only took them six weeks so see ‘significant growth,’ which is impressively fast!
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Product increased hair density
- Fast-absorbing formula
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- More expensive
- Very small bottle
Best Peptide Formula: BOLDIFY Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers say that they’re seriously impressed with how complex the serum is and adore how their hair feels right after their first application. And over time and with consistency, they have noticed their hair improve in length, strength and density!
Pros
- More affordable
- Suitable for all hair types
- Rich blend of ingredients
Cons
- Smaller bottle size
- Oiler feel
- Takes time to see results
Best Bargain Buy: Vegnclever Hair Growth Serum
Pros
- Super affordable
- Gentle vegan formula
- Hormone-free
Cons
- Few reviews
- Smaller bottle size
- Takes time to see results
Best Strengthening Formula: The Ordinary Hair Growth Serum
Pros
- 100% All-Natural formula
- Multi-Peptide complex
- Designed for men and women
Cons
- Takes time to see results
- One-month supply bottle size
- Fewer reviews
Best Women's Hair Loss Serum: hers Hair Regrowth Treatment
The only issue with using a treatment like this one is that it does come with some risks. If you know you have a history of hair loss in your family, it may not be wise to use this. There are other warnings to be aware of, so take a look at the full list to make sure you’re making the right decision for your body. Consult a physician if necessary!
Pros
- Specifically designed for women
- Value 2-month supply
- Top-seller
Cons
- Formula may be too harsh for sensitive scalps
- Takes time to see results
- May cause unwanted side-effects
Best for Oily Scalps: ProBliva Hair Growth Serum
The mist uses rice water as the base, with the addition of biotin, caffeine, castor oil and rosemary oil to help stimulate the scalp to give you healthier, shiner and stronger hair. Shoppers praise this spray as being easy to use and claim it has made a major difference in their hair after just one month of consistent use.
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Safe for all hair types
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Smaller bottle
- May take longer to see full results
- May leave residue
Best for Thickening: Nutrafol Women's Hair Serum
Pros
- Super lightweight feel
- 100% vegan drug-free formula
- Dermatologist recommended brand
Cons
- Not designed to help hair grow faster
- Expensive
- May feel greasy
Best Vegan Formula: VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum
Pros
- 100% vegan formula
- Bestseller
- Non-greasy and doesn't feel oily
Cons
- Expensive
- May cause irritation
- Smaller bottle size
Best for Dry Scalps: Dr. Berg's (All In One) Hair Growth Serum
Some of the most popular ones include castor, jojoba, avocado and rosemary oil, but the nutrients don’t stop there. You also get vitamins D and E to enhance your results. Even if you have greasier hair and want to add this as a semi-frequent component to your care routine, it’s completely possible. This is designed to work as an overnight treatment that you wash out in the morning, so that oily feeling won’t be an issue.
Pros
- Super rich nourishing formula
- Affordable
- Plant-based
Cons
- May require more frequent hair washing
- Heavy scent
- Slow to see results
Best Foam Formula: TOMUM 5% Minoxidil Foam for Men and Women
Pros
- Easy-to-apply foam formula
- Affordable
- Lightweight and non-greasy
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- May irritate sensitive scalps
- Requires less frequent hair washing
Best Unisex Formula: Lilivera 5% Minoxidil Spray
Pros
- Easy application spray bottle
- Non-greasy formula
- Affordable
Cons
- Smaller bottle size
- Not for sensitive scalps
- Requires twice daily application for best results
Best Splurge: Act+Acre Cold Processed Apple Stem Cell Scalp Serum
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Helps soothe irritated scalps
- Great for all hair types
Cons
- Expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Watery consistency
Finding the Best Hair Growth Serums: A Buyer’s Guide
Hair is a very sensitive subject for many, especially those who deal with thinning and excessive shedding. Feeling like you’re losing your hair at rapid speed is discouraging, which is why you may be on the hunt for a great hair growth serum to help bring your confidence back. The only problem which may come up while shopping for a treatment is not knowing how to narrow down your options, which is why this guide was created.
Now that you know the range of different hair growth serums to choose from and what makes each of them special, it’s important to take a look at your own hair and see which one of these will best fit with what you’re looking to accomplish. If you’re still struggling with making a final decision, there’s additional info below which may be helpful in steering you in the right direction!
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Hair Growth Serums
When choosing the best hair growth serums for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:
Price
Any hair care product will inevitably vary in price, but this is especially true for hair growth serums. Because they take time to show results, you’ll likely need to wind up buying the product more than once. There are bottles which can cost less than $10, and others that are upwards of $100 — so considering the cost needs to be a top priority.
Size
Most hair growth serums will come in bottles which contain a one-month supply, but some will have more or less depending on the brand. When you compare the cost of the serum with the size of the bottle, you’ll get a better understanding if it’s worth buying. The budget you’re working with and the amount of product you’re getting definitely go in hand in hand when making your decision.
Hair Type
Taking your hair type into consideration with hair growth serums mainly boils down to figuring out if your hair (and scalp) is oily or more dry. Many serums have oil-based formulas which works for dry scalps, but if you’re concerned that will make your hair look greasier, keep an eye out for lightweight options.
Use Frequency
Some hair growth serums are designed to be used a few times per week for the best results, and others recommend daily or even twice-daily use. Check out and see how frequently you’ll need to use the serum you’re thinking about buying and figure out if the routine can easily fit into your daily life. No one needs extra steps!
User Reviews
While reviews don’t always define how effective a hair growth serum can be for you personally, they’re certainly a good indicator of how successful a product is overall. Reading what shoppers have to say about their own experiences can also help you figure out if the serum you’re looking into aligns with your hair type and the results you seek to achieve.
What are the Different Types of Hair Growth Serums?
The following are the most common types of hair growth serums.
Minoxidil Serums
When researching hair growth serums and treatments, minoxidil is one of the ingredients you’re bound to come across most frequently. Minoxidil helps generate new hair growth, which is especially effective for hair loss due to aging or genetics, but it can also come with some side-effects which are important to review before going with this type of serum.
Peptide Serums
Serums which contain peptides can help foster a healthier scalp to promote new hair growth, plus strengthen and thicken existing strands. Using this type of hair growth serum may be a better option for anyone who has a more sensitive scalp and is looking for a gentler treatment that’s said to be equally as effective.
Plant-Based Serums
There are plenty of natural remedies which are implemented in hair growth serums to seriously improve hair thickness, overall health and length. If you want to take a vegan approach with your hair growth serum, there are tons of formulas to choose from, and they may even be a better fit for your specific lifestyle.
What are the Different Uses for Hair Growth Serums?
The following are the reasons why people use hair growth serums.
Hair Lengthening
By nature, hair growth serums can help your hair grow longer faster, because they’re made to help nourish your scalp and hair follicles. If you haven’t prioritized creating a healthy environment on your scalp and have noticed your hair hasn’t been growing as fast as you may want it to, serums can help you get to your desired length.
Hair Thickening
Tons of shoppers turn to hair growth serums because their hair has lost its thickness over time. This is another amazing benefit — these treatments can give your strands a fuller look, which may also make your hair stronger in the process.
Hair Regrowth
Hair loss is something that’s difficult to deal with, and it can occur for a number of different reasons. What many hair growth serums are designed to do is help re-stimulate growth in areas where strands are sparse and fill in these gaps. This may give your locks a fuller and healthier look.
Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Hair Growth Serums
When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best hair growth serums for your needs.
Is this serum color-safe?
If you get your hair dyed, it’s imperative to make sure the hair growth serum you go with is color-safe. Chemical treatments damage strands, which may be a reason why you’re seeking out a hair growth treatment in the first place. To help you prevent even further distress on your hair, be sure to check if the serum you go with is gentle enough for your unique color-treated hair.
Who is this serum designed for?
Tons of hair growth serums are designed for both men and women, but if you want one specifically designed for whomever you’re shopping for, you can take that into consideration. While this may not be a major deciding factor, it’s something to ponder.
Can I afford the upkeep with this serum?
Taking a look at the specific instructions when deciding which hair growth serum to go with is incredibly important for two reasons. You should consider if the specific formula can fit into your day-to-day life, but also if you can also afford to stick with the serum you’re choosing. It typically takes at least three months to see the full effects of any hair growth serum, and most are packaged into one-month supply bottles. So, considering how often you’ll need to make another purchase is certainly top of mind for many of Us during this process.
