The 13 Best Hair Growth Serums to Help Your Locks Thrive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reversing hair thinning or hair loss isn’t an impossible task when you have one of the best hair growth serums on the market to help you out. There are many different causes for hair loss, including genetics and heat or chemical damage, but there are plenty of treatments to help restore strands back to their former glory. Hair growth serums are designed to improve hair health starting at the very root!

Nourishing your hair follicles and your scalp can do so much for the overall appearance of your hair, as you’re providing each strand with the proper environment for it to thrive. And there are a variety of ways you can create the proper canvas for your hair to improve in strength, length and thickness. With the wide spectrum of hair growth serums on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for your hair type, so check out the following breakdown of the best hair serums out there to figure out which one you want to add to your care routine!

The 13 Best Hair Growth Serums

Best Overall: Wild Growth Hair Oil With nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon, this hair growth serum is by far the most popular! Its all-natural formula is packed with various oils and extracts that are seriously great for hair and scalp health, which can in turn promote faster hair growth. These ingredients include coconut, jojoba, olive oil, cocoa butter, rosehip rice bran and tons of other nutrients too extensive to list out in their entirety. It does have a thicker consistency, which can make your hair feel greasy, but it’s not designed for everyday use. If your hair is on the greasier side, you can still use this oil as a nighttime treatment and wash it out the next morning without issues. Shoppers say that when used correctly, their hair has ‘seen tremendous growth’ in a matter of weeks! Pros No. 1 bestseller

All-natural formula

Amazing reviews Cons Smaller bottle size

A bit greasy

Strong scent Starting at $9.00 See it!

Best Non-Greasy Formula: Briogeo Destined For Density If you have an oilier scalp but still want to use a serum to promote hair health, this lighter formula that’s non-greasy and fast absorbing may be the right option! It’s designed to help strengthen hair and help anyone who struggles with hair density and excessive hair shedding. The formula includes biotin, copper peptides and caffeine to help stimulate the hair follicle on areas of the scalp which have sparser growth to help fill in those gaps. You can also use it throughout the scalp as needed, but the smaller size of the bottle suggests that it’s more of a spot treatment. For the best possible results, use it twice daily, and over the course of a few months, your hair density may significantly improve. Some shoppers say it only took them six weeks so see ‘significant growth,’ which is impressively fast! Pros Lightweight feel

Product increased hair density

Fast-absorbing formula Cons Fewer reviews

More expensive

Very small bottle $57.00 See it!

Best Peptide Formula: BOLDIFY Hair Growth Serum Peptides are used in tons of skincare products to address different concerns, and they can be just as beneficial when used on the scalp for hair health! This serum’s formula includes four different peptides which are reportedly clinically proven to help both revitalize the scalp and lengthen hair. Both men and women can use this formula, and it’s safe enough to use daily, unlike some other scalp serums which rely on stronger methods of stimulating hair regrowth. Shoppers say that they’re seriously impressed with how complex the serum is and adore how their hair feels right after their first application. And over time and with consistency, they have noticed their hair improve in length, strength and density! Pros More affordable

Suitable for all hair types

Rich blend of ingredients Cons Smaller bottle size

Oiler feel

Takes time to see results $40.00 See it!

Best Bargain Buy: Vegnclever Hair Growth Serum Hair growth serums can run the gamut when it comes to cost, and this version has one of the more complex formulas set at a seriously affordable price! It’s 100% vegan and includes phyto-actives that can boost cell renewal at the scalp, which can in turn strengthen your hair and help it grow to new lengths! This serum can be used daily and it’s suited for both men and women. It’s best applied at night before bed so the formula can fully soak into the scalp and work its magic. This way, if you feel like your roots look a bit oily in the morning, you can rinse it out or use a dry shampoo so you’re not disturbing the serum’s effects. Pros Super affordable

Gentle vegan formula

Hormone-free Cons Few reviews

Smaller bottle size

Takes time to see results $18.00 See it!

Best Strengthening Formula: The Ordinary Hair Growth Serum This serum is ideal for hair which feels brittle and thin, which can be the root cause of excessive shedding. Your hair may have gotten weaker over time from chemical or heat damage, which not only makes it more prone to falling out — but can also prevent growth. This serum wants to help reverse that damage starting at the root! It’s all-natural, so it’s safe to use on color-treated hair, which is important when considering buying a product that’s designed for regrowth and strengthening. You don’t want any harsh chemicals on your scalp which can be detrimental your locks, and this serum’s formula avoids those stimulating ingredients. Instead, it relies on a blend of incredible natural extracts, antioxidants, vitamins and essential oils to help give your hair more density, thickness and strength, plus help boost growth over time! Pros 100% All-Natural formula

Multi-Peptide complex

Designed for men and women Cons Takes time to see results

One-month supply bottle size

Fewer reviews $28.00 See it!

Best Women's Hair Loss Serum: hers Hair Regrowth Treatment Here’s where you can move up to the big leagues if you have seemingly tried taking the more natural route to help with hair re-growth. This popular serum includes 2% topical minoxidil, which is one of the most talked-about ingredients with hair treatments designed to help stimulate the follicle and help areas of the scalp which have started to shed get fuller and denser. The only issue with using a treatment like this one is that it does come with some risks. If you know you have a history of hair loss in your family, it may not be wise to use this. There are other warnings to be aware of, so take a look at the full list to make sure you’re making the right decision for your body. Consult a physician if necessary! Pros Specifically designed for women

Value 2-month supply

Top-seller Cons Formula may be too harsh for sensitive scalps

Takes time to see results

May cause unwanted side-effects $28.00 See it!

Best for Oily Scalps: ProBliva Hair Growth Serum Serums are often quite oily by nature, so if you have an especially oily scalp, it will only serve to make your hair look greasier. Although this product is still categorized as a serum, it has the consistency of water! This is arguably the most fast-absorbing hair growth treatment, and it reportedly feels the lightest on the scalp — so you can wear it for the long haul without feeling the need to wash your hair almost immediately. The mist uses rice water as the base, with the addition of biotin, caffeine, castor oil and rosemary oil to help stimulate the scalp to give you healthier, shiner and stronger hair. Shoppers praise this spray as being easy to use and claim it has made a major difference in their hair after just one month of consistent use. Pros Lightweight formula

Safe for all hair types

Currently on sale Cons Smaller bottle

May take longer to see full results

May leave residue Originally $20 On Sale: $15 You Save 25% See it!

Best for Thickening: Nutrafol Women's Hair Serum If you want your hair growth serum to focus specifically on thickening your locks, this is the one for the job. It’s especially great for fine hair that’s weaker, and while it may be able to help with new hair growth on sparse areas of the scalp, you’ll be able to notice that your hair looks fuller overall after just a few weeks of use. The different oils and ingredients in the serum include naturally-derived proteins and peptides which give you the proper nourished canvas (a.k.a. your scalp) for your hair to thrive. For best results, massage it into your scalp once daily and with consistent use, your hair can look seriously healthier. Pros Super lightweight feel

100% vegan drug-free formula

Dermatologist recommended brand Cons Not designed to help hair grow faster

Expensive

May feel greasy $69.00 See it!

Best Vegan Formula: VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum This serum is by far one of the most popular hair growth treatments to feature a fully vegan, all-natural formula. It’s gained a ton of popularity with shoppers, and they have reportedly been able to achieve incredible results when sticking with it for the long haul. The formula includes unique vegan phyto-actives, plant extracts and biotin which are designed to activate the root of the hair to help strengthen existing strands, and stimulate areas where hair is sparser. It may take time to see results, but some shoppers have noticed success in as little as two weeks in terms of hair thickness. It’s a little bit pricy, but if you want to commit to using this serum, there’s an option which allows you to buy a full three-month supply to lower the cost per bottle. Pros 100% vegan formula

Bestseller

Non-greasy and doesn't feel oily Cons Expensive

May cause irritation

Smaller bottle size $64.00 See it!

Best for Dry Scalps: Dr. Berg's (All In One) Hair Growth Serum Hair growth serums that are heavily oil-based like this one may be too greasy for some shoppers, but if you have a dryer scalp and dryer hair overall, it may be perfect for you! It’s packed with 15 essential oils which are all seriously beneficial for scalp health and can help promote healthier, stronger and fuller hair over time. Some of the most popular ones include castor, jojoba, avocado and rosemary oil, but the nutrients don’t stop there. You also get vitamins D and E to enhance your results. Even if you have greasier hair and want to add this as a semi-frequent component to your care routine, it’s completely possible. This is designed to work as an overnight treatment that you wash out in the morning, so that oily feeling won’t be an issue. Pros Super rich nourishing formula

Affordable

Plant-based Cons May require more frequent hair washing

Heavy scent

Slow to see results $20.00 See it!

Best Foam Formula: TOMUM 5% Minoxidil Foam for Men and Women Having a serum which dispenses as a foam product instead of a dropper has a slew of different benefits. For starters, it feels much lighter on the hair, which is ideal if you tend to have an oilier scalp. Plus, it’s far easier to cover more surface area on the scalp with a foam than a serum dropper. So, while this may not look like your typical hair growth serum, it still definitely falls into the same category, especially when you look at the ingredients and what the formula is designed to accomplish. This product is made for both men and women, and contains 5% minoxidil to help stimulate hair growth. Shoppers say that they have noticed improvements in their hair growth after just two weeks and can’t wait to see how far this foam can take them! Pros Easy-to-apply foam formula

Affordable

Lightweight and non-greasy Cons Fewer reviews

May irritate sensitive scalps

Requires less frequent hair washing $23.00 See it!

Best Unisex Formula: Lilivera 5% Minoxidil Spray There are several different forms which minoxidil-focused hair growth serums can take on, and this one comes in a spray version, which may be far easier to apply for some. It contains 5% minoxidil in the formula, plus biotin to boost hair strengthening and growth results, and moroccan nut oil to help nourish the scalp and prevent hair loss while using the treatment. Shoppers have compared this spray serum to more expensive treatments and say they love how quickly they have been able to notice new hair growth. They also note it doesn’t feel greasy, which makes it easier to use the treatment more frequently to optimize the best possible results in a short time. Pros Easy application spray bottle

Non-greasy formula

Affordable Cons Smaller bottle size

Not for sensitive scalps

Requires twice daily application for best results $22.00 See it!

Best Splurge: Act+Acre Cold Processed Apple Stem Cell Scalp Serum If you’re in a treat yourself mood and want to go all out, this is the hair growth serum to invest in immediately. It’s a great option, because the ingredients in the formula are incredibly unique, so it can offer you a completely different experience that may wind up being worth the substantial price tag. It includes Swiss apple stem cells to help protect your hair follicle stem cells from thinning and shedding, which can result in stronger and fuller hair. It’s also designed to give your scalp the proper environment to promote new hair growth and help your hair grow faster after just a few uses, which is truly incredible! Pros Gentle formula

Helps soothe irritated scalps

Great for all hair types Cons Expensive

Fewer reviews

Watery consistency $86.00 See it!

Finding the Best Hair Growth Serums: A Buyer’s Guide

Hair is a very sensitive subject for many, especially those who deal with thinning and excessive shedding. Feeling like you’re losing your hair at rapid speed is discouraging, which is why you may be on the hunt for a great hair growth serum to help bring your confidence back. The only problem which may come up while shopping for a treatment is not knowing how to narrow down your options, which is why this guide was created.

Now that you know the range of different hair growth serums to choose from and what makes each of them special, it’s important to take a look at your own hair and see which one of these will best fit with what you’re looking to accomplish. If you’re still struggling with making a final decision, there’s additional info below which may be helpful in steering you in the right direction!

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Hair Growth Serums

When choosing the best hair growth serums for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:

Price

Any hair care product will inevitably vary in price, but this is especially true for hair growth serums. Because they take time to show results, you’ll likely need to wind up buying the product more than once. There are bottles which can cost less than $10, and others that are upwards of $100 — so considering the cost needs to be a top priority.

Size

Most hair growth serums will come in bottles which contain a one-month supply, but some will have more or less depending on the brand. When you compare the cost of the serum with the size of the bottle, you’ll get a better understanding if it’s worth buying. The budget you’re working with and the amount of product you’re getting definitely go in hand in hand when making your decision.

Hair Type

Taking your hair type into consideration with hair growth serums mainly boils down to figuring out if your hair (and scalp) is oily or more dry. Many serums have oil-based formulas which works for dry scalps, but if you’re concerned that will make your hair look greasier, keep an eye out for lightweight options.

Use Frequency

Some hair growth serums are designed to be used a few times per week for the best results, and others recommend daily or even twice-daily use. Check out and see how frequently you’ll need to use the serum you’re thinking about buying and figure out if the routine can easily fit into your daily life. No one needs extra steps!

User Reviews

While reviews don’t always define how effective a hair growth serum can be for you personally, they’re certainly a good indicator of how successful a product is overall. Reading what shoppers have to say about their own experiences can also help you figure out if the serum you’re looking into aligns with your hair type and the results you seek to achieve.

What are the Different Types of Hair Growth Serums?

The following are the most common types of hair growth serums.

Minoxidil Serums

When researching hair growth serums and treatments, minoxidil is one of the ingredients you’re bound to come across most frequently. Minoxidil helps generate new hair growth, which is especially effective for hair loss due to aging or genetics, but it can also come with some side-effects which are important to review before going with this type of serum.

Peptide Serums

Serums which contain peptides can help foster a healthier scalp to promote new hair growth, plus strengthen and thicken existing strands. Using this type of hair growth serum may be a better option for anyone who has a more sensitive scalp and is looking for a gentler treatment that’s said to be equally as effective.

Plant-Based Serums

There are plenty of natural remedies which are implemented in hair growth serums to seriously improve hair thickness, overall health and length. If you want to take a vegan approach with your hair growth serum, there are tons of formulas to choose from, and they may even be a better fit for your specific lifestyle.

What are the Different Uses for Hair Growth Serums?

The following are the reasons why people use hair growth serums.

Hair Lengthening

By nature, hair growth serums can help your hair grow longer faster, because they’re made to help nourish your scalp and hair follicles. If you haven’t prioritized creating a healthy environment on your scalp and have noticed your hair hasn’t been growing as fast as you may want it to, serums can help you get to your desired length.

Hair Thickening

Tons of shoppers turn to hair growth serums because their hair has lost its thickness over time. This is another amazing benefit — these treatments can give your strands a fuller look, which may also make your hair stronger in the process.

Hair Regrowth

Hair loss is something that’s difficult to deal with, and it can occur for a number of different reasons. What many hair growth serums are designed to do is help re-stimulate growth in areas where strands are sparse and fill in these gaps. This may give your locks a fuller and healthier look.

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Hair Growth Serums

When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best hair growth serums for your needs.

Is this serum color-safe?

If you get your hair dyed, it’s imperative to make sure the hair growth serum you go with is color-safe. Chemical treatments damage strands, which may be a reason why you’re seeking out a hair growth treatment in the first place. To help you prevent even further distress on your hair, be sure to check if the serum you go with is gentle enough for your unique color-treated hair.

Who is this serum designed for?

Tons of hair growth serums are designed for both men and women, but if you want one specifically designed for whomever you’re shopping for, you can take that into consideration. While this may not be a major deciding factor, it’s something to ponder.

Can I afford the upkeep with this serum?

Taking a look at the specific instructions when deciding which hair growth serum to go with is incredibly important for two reasons. You should consider if the specific formula can fit into your day-to-day life, but also if you can also afford to stick with the serum you’re choosing. It typically takes at least three months to see the full effects of any hair growth serum, and most are packaged into one-month supply bottles. So, considering how often you’ll need to make another purchase is certainly top of mind for many of Us during this process.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!