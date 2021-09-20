Lisa Vanderpump Uses This $18 Nail Strengthener Instead of Getting Manicures

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to someone as glamorous as Lisa Vanderpump, you would assume that she has an entire glam squad behind her at all times, but that’s far from the case! The former Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star is quite resourceful, and actually has a few tips to share to stay chic on a budget.

She recently chatted with The Strategist about some of the products she “can’t live without,” including this nail strengthener from OPI! She noted that instead of getting manicures professionally done, she uses this treatment to keep her nails looking long, strong and beautiful.

Get the OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener for just $18, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

The original Nail Envy formula is powered by wheat protein to give your nails supreme strength. You can use this treatment as a base coat or just wear it on its own — there are also a couple of neutral shades available, if you want to give your nails a slight color tint.

Vanderpump explained that this treatment “makes my nails look like I’ve just had a manicure, very strong and healthy.” When people compliment her on how amazing her nails look, she’s thrilled to inform them they’re her “real nails” and completely bare. Clearly, this strengthener is a major confidence booster too!

If you feel like your nails tend to get brittle and chip easily, you might seriously benefit from investing in this treatment! It’s also great if you’re taking a break from getting acrylic nails or SNS treatments and want to bring your nails back to life. There’s a chance you may be able to ditch extensions for good if you use this product consistently! Of course, you can’t expect this to leave your nails looking revived instantly, as Vanderpump warns. She said that “it will take a while, but I promise you’ll see results” if you use this treatment regularly. Good things take time — and this sounds like it’s worth it!

