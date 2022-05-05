The Best CC Creams to Give You a Flawless Complexion — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re not particularly fond of using heavy foundations or powders, a CC cream is likely your best alternative option. Foundations are great for when you need full coverage for an important event — such as a wedding or any type of outing where you know you’re going to be popping up in social media snapshots. But that said, they’re not always ideal for day-to-day life. Foundation has a tendency to clog up your pores, which can lead to breakouts or other types of irritation — so if you’re using that on your face daily, your chances may naturally increase.
That’s why we like to choose CC creams over foundation — and reserve the full-coverage formulas for when they’re truly called for. You’ve probably heard of CC creams before but may not know exactly what they are — and more specifically, what makes them different from other lightweight coverage options out there. Allow Us to explain!
What’s the Difference Between a BB Cream, a CC Cream and a Tinted Moisturizer?
A tinted moisturizer is exactly what its name suggests — a moisturizer that’s tinted for super light coverage. The “BB” in BB cream typically stands for beauty balm, which basically ups the ante of a tinted moisturizer to include added skincare benefits. It can be a moisturizer, primer, skin blurrer and brightener all packaged into one.
But a CC cream goes even further by adding color correction into the mix! They’re usually a bit more opaque than a BB cream so you receive a higher level of coverage, plus they can help cancel out any type of redness or discoloration — while still feeling lighter than a foundation. Each CC cream will have other added benefits that may include SPF, anti-aging properties and antioxidants that help protect your skin from pollution and other free radicals. You can also find CC creams that have different finishes — some give you a dewier complexion, while others are more matte. The bottom line? If you’re looking for an all-in-one lightweight product that can give you well-rounded coverage and even out your complexion, a CC cream may be your best bet. And if you aren’t sure which one is the right fit for your more specific needs, we’ve lined up the literal creams of the crop below!
Our 11 Best CC Creams That Can Perfect Your Complexion
Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream
This CC cream is a relatively new launch and it’s ideal for anyone who has oily skin. The matte finish doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy — yet it still has a lightweight feel that looks natural and flawless. Plus, this cream may have the widest shade range of any other CC cream we’ve seen to date!
Pros
- Tons of shade options
- Matte finish
- Affordable price
Cons
- May look cake-y for dry skin types
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
This is arguably the CC cream that most beauty lovers have heard about — and for good reason! It’s gained thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers because it hits all of the marks. You get excellent coverage, anti-aging benefits, SPF and color-correction all wrapped up into one tube. What more could we ask for?
Pros
- Award-winning bestseller
- Wide shade range
- SPF 50
Cons
- On the expensive side
Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Target
purlisse Youth Glow Vitamin C CC Cream SPF 50
If brightening up your complexion is important to you, this vitamin C cream is a top pick for you! You don’t have to use an additional serum to give your skin a radiance boost, plus you also receive the moisturizing and color-correcting benefits that CC creams can provide!
Pros
- SPF 50
- Added Vitamin C for brightening
- Light formula
Cons
- Pricier product
- May not work for oily skin
Available at: Amazon
Supergoop! CC Screen
The luminous finish of this CC cream is what leaves shoppers coming back for more! They adore how lightweight the formula feels and how significantly it improves the look of their skin. Reviewers also note that this product lasts for hours so you don’t have to worry about constantly re-applying, which is a major plus!
Pros
- SPF 50
- Glowy illuminating finish
- Plenty of shade options
Cons
- Higher price tag
- Coverage may be too light for some
Available at: Amazon, Dermstore, Revolve, Nordstrom
Physicians Formula Super CC+ Color-Correction + Care Cream
When it comes to powerful color-correction, this may be the CC cream that takes the cake! It uses micro color-correcting pigments that specifically target any type of discoloration, be it redness or under-eye bags. This, combined with the shade that matches your skin tone, leaves you with a truly flawless face!
Pros
- Affordable price
- Great color-correcting
- SPF 30
Cons
- Few shade options currently available
Available at: Amazon
CLINIQUE Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector
For a lighter CC cream option, this also may be one of the best. The added color is fairly sheer, but it does give you enough coverage to amp up your aesthetic! Shoppers say they love using this by itself on low-key days, or as a primer underneath foundation.
Pros
- Natural finish
- SPF 30
- Great for all skin types
Cons
- Fewer shades available
- Higher price tag
Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom
Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream Foundation
This CC cream acts as more of a foundation than a CC cream, but it’s still lighter on the skin thanks to the additional good-for-you benefits. It has major color-correcting power, which may improve your skin’s natural radiance — and reviewers say its “blendability” is hard to beat.
Pros
- SPF 50
- High coverage level
- Wide shade range
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- May be too heavy for some
Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Dermstore
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream
If you prefer your CC cream to have a lighter level of coverage, this is one to keep your eye on. It’s far more sheer on the skin, but it still helps to even out your skin tone and let your natural complexion shine!
Pros
- SPF 30
- Healthy-looking natural finish
- Moisturizing formula
Cons
- Color matching can be tricky
Available at: Amazon, Dermstore, Ulta, Target
Cle Cosmetics CCC Cream Foundation
Shoppers are obsessed with the glowy radiance their skin has after using this product! It has a substantial level of coverage that rivals a foundation with all of the CC benefits. Shoppers love the finish, which looks so much more natural than using a more traditional and heavier foundation!
Pros
- SPF 50
- Dewey finish
- Great shade range
Cons
- More expensive
- May not work for oily skin
CHANEL CC CREAM Super Active Complete Correction
This CC cream gives you short-term and long-term benefits! On a daily basis, it provides a light layer of coverage that makes you look like you’re not wearing any makeup at all — and over time, it may help to improve fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it may promote a more even skin texture.
Pros
- Great for neutralizing redness
- Natural finish
Cons
- High-end price
- Few shades available
By Terry Cellularose® Moisturizing CC Cream
For a less opaque CC cream, this is likely the option with the lightest amount of coverage. This product focuses in on color-correction so any type of discoloration or redness is gone post-application! It also helps to blur the skin so that you’re left looking naturally beautiful and radiant.
Pros
- Super lightweight
- Subtle coverage
- Luminous finish
Cons
- Few shade options
- Most expensive price
Available at: Nordstrom
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- 10 of the Best Collagen-Boosting Face Creams and Treatments for Ageless Skin
- 11 Best Cellulite Treatments for Women
- Best Vitamin C Face Serums for Oily and Sensitive Skin Types
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!