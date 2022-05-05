The Best CC Creams to Give You a Flawless Complexion — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re not particularly fond of using heavy foundations or powders, a CC cream is likely your best alternative option. Foundations are great for when you need full coverage for an important event — such as a wedding or any type of outing where you know you’re going to be popping up in social media snapshots. But that said, they’re not always ideal for day-to-day life. Foundation has a tendency to clog up your pores, which can lead to breakouts or other types of irritation — so if you’re using that on your face daily, your chances may naturally increase.

That’s why we like to choose CC creams over foundation — and reserve the full-coverage formulas for when they’re truly called for. You’ve probably heard of CC creams before but may not know exactly what they are — and more specifically, what makes them different from other lightweight coverage options out there. Allow Us to explain!

What’s the Difference Between a BB Cream, a CC Cream and a Tinted Moisturizer?

A tinted moisturizer is exactly what its name suggests — a moisturizer that’s tinted for super light coverage. The “BB” in BB cream typically stands for beauty balm, which basically ups the ante of a tinted moisturizer to include added skincare benefits. It can be a moisturizer, primer, skin blurrer and brightener all packaged into one.

But a CC cream goes even further by adding color correction into the mix! They’re usually a bit more opaque than a BB cream so you receive a higher level of coverage, plus they can help cancel out any type of redness or discoloration — while still feeling lighter than a foundation. Each CC cream will have other added benefits that may include SPF, anti-aging properties and antioxidants that help protect your skin from pollution and other free radicals. You can also find CC creams that have different finishes — some give you a dewier complexion, while others are more matte. The bottom line? If you’re looking for an all-in-one lightweight product that can give you well-rounded coverage and even out your complexion, a CC cream may be your best bet. And if you aren’t sure which one is the right fit for your more specific needs, we’ve lined up the literal creams of the crop below!

Our 11 Best CC Creams That Can Perfect Your Complexion

Neutrogena Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream

This CC cream is a relatively new launch and it’s ideal for anyone who has oily skin. The matte finish doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy — yet it still has a lightweight feel that looks natural and flawless. Plus, this cream may have the widest shade range of any other CC cream we’ve seen to date!

Pros

Tons of shade options

Matte finish

Affordable price

Cons

May look cake-y for dry skin types

Available at: Amazon, Target

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

This is arguably the CC cream that most beauty lovers have heard about — and for good reason! It’s gained thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers because it hits all of the marks. You get excellent coverage, anti-aging benefits, SPF and color-correction all wrapped up into one tube. What more could we ask for?

Pros

Award-winning bestseller

Wide shade range

SPF 50

Cons

On the expensive side

Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Target

purlisse Youth Glow Vitamin C CC Cream SPF 50

If brightening up your complexion is important to you, this vitamin C cream is a top pick for you! You don’t have to use an additional serum to give your skin a radiance boost, plus you also receive the moisturizing and color-correcting benefits that CC creams can provide!

Pros

SPF 50

Added Vitamin C for brightening

Light formula

Cons

Pricier product

May not work for oily skin

Available at: Amazon

Supergoop! CC Screen

The luminous finish of this CC cream is what leaves shoppers coming back for more! They adore how lightweight the formula feels and how significantly it improves the look of their skin. Reviewers also note that this product lasts for hours so you don’t have to worry about constantly re-applying, which is a major plus!

Pros

SPF 50

Glowy illuminating finish

Plenty of shade options

Cons

Higher price tag

Coverage may be too light for some

Available at: Amazon, Dermstore, Revolve, Nordstrom

Physicians Formula Super CC+ Color-Correction + Care Cream

When it comes to powerful color-correction, this may be the CC cream that takes the cake! It uses micro color-correcting pigments that specifically target any type of discoloration, be it redness or under-eye bags. This, combined with the shade that matches your skin tone, leaves you with a truly flawless face!

Pros

Affordable price

Great color-correcting

SPF 30

Cons

Few shade options currently available

Available at: Amazon

CLINIQUE Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector

For a lighter CC cream option, this also may be one of the best. The added color is fairly sheer, but it does give you enough coverage to amp up your aesthetic! Shoppers say they love using this by itself on low-key days, or as a primer underneath foundation.

Pros

Natural finish

SPF 30

Great for all skin types

Cons

Fewer shades available

Higher price tag

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom

Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream Foundation

This CC cream acts as more of a foundation than a CC cream, but it’s still lighter on the skin thanks to the additional good-for-you benefits. It has major color-correcting power, which may improve your skin’s natural radiance — and reviewers say its “blendability” is hard to beat.

Pros

SPF 50

High coverage level

Wide shade range

Cons

Slightly more expensive

May be too heavy for some

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Dermstore

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream

If you prefer your CC cream to have a lighter level of coverage, this is one to keep your eye on. It’s far more sheer on the skin, but it still helps to even out your skin tone and let your natural complexion shine!

Pros

SPF 30

Healthy-looking natural finish

Moisturizing formula

Cons

Color matching can be tricky

Available at: Amazon, Dermstore, Ulta, Target

Cle Cosmetics CCC Cream Foundation

Shoppers are obsessed with the glowy radiance their skin has after using this product! It has a substantial level of coverage that rivals a foundation with all of the CC benefits. Shoppers love the finish, which looks so much more natural than using a more traditional and heavier foundation!

Pros

SPF 50

Dewey finish

Great shade range

Cons

More expensive

May not work for oily skin

Available at: Revolve, Amazon

CHANEL CC CREAM Super Active Complete Correction

This CC cream gives you short-term and long-term benefits! On a daily basis, it provides a light layer of coverage that makes you look like you’re not wearing any makeup at all — and over time, it may help to improve fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it may promote a more even skin texture.

Pros

Great for neutralizing redness

Natural finish

Cons

High-end price

Few shades available

Available at: Nordstrom, Ulta

By Terry Cellularose® Moisturizing CC Cream

For a less opaque CC cream, this is likely the option with the lightest amount of coverage. This product focuses in on color-correction so any type of discoloration or redness is gone post-application! It also helps to blur the skin so that you’re left looking naturally beautiful and radiant.

Pros

Super lightweight

Subtle coverage

Luminous finish

Cons

Few shade options

Most expensive price

Available at: Nordstrom

