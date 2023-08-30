Chase Sui Wonders appeared in good spirits at the 2023 U.S. Open following her breakup from Pete Davidson.

The actress, 27, was all smiles while watching a match with a friend on Tuesday, August 29. Wonders was spotted sporting a black shirt, pearl necklace and matching earrings at the tennis tournament, which was also attended by Queen Latifah, Ariana DeBose, Jimmy Butler, Sebastian Yatra, J Balvin, Seal and more stars.

Wonders’ outing in New York City comes days after news broke that she and Davidson, 29, called it quits following less than one year of dating. “There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on August 25, noting that neither is to blame for the split.

The insider continued: “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Related: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' Relationship Timeline Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continued to grow closer after filming their movie Bodies Bodies Bodies — and their relationship turned romantic in 2023. The pair met in 2021 while working on the dark comedy, which was released the following year. Rumors of a potential romance between Davidson and Wonders started to swirl in December 2022 when […]

The exes first met on the set of the 2022 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and sparked romance rumors that December after attending a New York Rangers hockey game together. Wonders and Davidson fueled rumors with several more public appearances, from grabbing food in NYC to spending the day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set [of Bodies Bodies Bodies],” another source told Us in January, adding that sparks also flew “when the cameras weren’t rolling.” The insider noted that while they continued to tell people “they’re friends” at the time, the pair were “too close for that.”

Davidson called Wonders “the best” at the April premiere of his Peacock series Bupkis — in which they starred alongside each other. He told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going on.”

One month later, Wonder made a rare comment on the duo’s relationship. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she shares in an interview with Nylon magazine.

Related: Pete Davidson's Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More! From on-again, off-again relationships to whirlwind engagements, Pete Davidson has had a rocky dating history. Following a brief engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018, Davidson didn’t turn his back on romance. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018 that the comedian was “in a good place and he’s happy,” adding, “He’s not in […]

She went on to compare dating in the public eye to being like a “video game,” explaining, “It feels like another weird player came into the video game.”

Two months before Wonders and Davidson’s split, another insider told Us that “things are getting pretty serious between them” and that they “spend a lot of their free time together [and are] constantly laughing, joking around, and just having fun.”

Their breakup also comes one month after Davidson was sentenced to complete community service and attend a traffic school for crashing his car into his Beverly Hills home in June. Earlier this month, the Saturday Night Live alum also made his stand-up comedy return after a brief stint in rehab for PTSD and borderline personality disorder.