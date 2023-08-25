Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly split after less than one year of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 27, met in 2021 while working on their horror-comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies. They first sparked dating speculation the following year in December 2022 when they were seen attending a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with costar Rachel Sennot.

In January, the duo were photographed together on several outings — including a trip to Universal Studios and a lunch date in New York City — before enjoying a romantic getaway in Hawaii.

While neither Davidson nor Wonders have addressed their relationship publicly, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that the pair “had insane chemistry on set” of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, even when the cameras weren’t rolling. They reunited onscreen in May for Davidson’s Peacock series, Bupkis.

A second insider exclusively told Us in June that the duo were “getting serious” and “couldn’t be happier.” The duo also seemingly hit a major relationship milestone when they bought a dog together. The then-couple were seen filling out paperwork while Wonders had her her arms around Davidson’s neck.

Weeks after taking their puppy home together, Davidson reportedly entered rehab for his ongoing struggle with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

News of Davidson entering a treatment facility came just a few months after he and Wonders were involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The twosome were driving with Davidson behind the wheel when he lost control of his vehicle in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. His car hopped the curb and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a nearby house. Davidson’s Mercedes-Benz was totaled, but there were no injuries sustained in the crash. He was later charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

In July, it was revealed that Davidson stuck a deal regarding the accident and was placed under a diversion program, which allows eligible defendants to avoid serving jail time if they complete treatment and education classes afterward. The court can then dismiss and seat the case with no record of conviction. A hearing is scheduled in June 2024 for Davidson’s diversion and the actor must complete 50 hours of community service and attend 12 hours of traffic school, along with finishing a course at a morgue regarding victims of reckless drivers.

Prior to his romance with Wonders, Davidson has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. The Saturday Night Live alum began dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021 after she appeared on the NBC sketchy-comedy series. After they called it quits in August 2022, Us broke the news that Davidson was seeing Emily Ratajkowski. The pair were first linked in November 2021 but fizzled out just a couple of months later.

Davidson has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and more. He was previously engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018.

Wonders, for her part, was linked to Charles Melton. The twosome dated for six months before calling it quits in December 2022.