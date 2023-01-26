Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders: A Timeline of Their Relationship

More than friends? Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continued to grow closer after filming their movie Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The pair met in 2021 while working on the dark comedy, which was released the following year. The Saturday Night Live alum sparked a romance with Kim Kardashian in October 2021 after she hosted the NBC series, but Us Weekly confirmed their split in August 2022. Wonders, for her part, was in a relationship with Charles Melton for six months in 2022.

Rumors of a potential romance between Davidson and the Daniel Isn’t Real actress started to swirl in December 2022 when the twosome were seen attending a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with their fellow Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Rachel Sennott in December 2022. At the time, the King of Staten Island actor was linked to Emily Ratajkowski.

Us broke the news of the comedian’s relationship with the “High Low With EmRata” podcast host in November 2021, with a source revealing that the duo had “been talking for a couple months.” However, their flame fizzled out before the new year.

Following his split from Ratajkowski, Davidson started spending more time with Wonders. In January 2023, the actors were spotted together on several outings — including a lunch date in New York City and a trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Later that month, Wonders and Davidson enjoyed a beach day while on vacation in Hawaii.

Neither the Set It Up star nor Wonders immediately addressed their status, but a source shed some light on the close bond the pair had as costars.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” the insider exclusively told Us in January 2023. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

According to the source, the twosome hang out “all the time” and even have “overnight dates, cook together and go out together.”

The Marmaduke star has had his fair share of high-profile relationships through the years. In addition to his romances with Kardashian and Ratajkowski, Davidson has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and more. He was previously engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018.

“I love love,” he confessed in a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God. “That’s how I grew up. Just my mom, my sister — I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Davidson and Wonders’ relationship timeline: