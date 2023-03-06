Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Involved in Car Accident

A scary situation. Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were involved in a car accident in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The Saturday Night Live veteran, 29, was driving in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 4, when he and the Generation alum, 26, lost control of the vehicle, according to TMZ.

No one was hurt, but Davidson’s car reportedly hopped the curb and destroyed a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a nearby house, leaving skid marks on the lawn. TMZ noted that police were called to the scene and an investigation is currently underway.

Earlier that day, the comedian and his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar were photographed in Hawaii packing on the PDA. The duo were spotted on the beach in Kauai sharing a smooch in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Meet Cute actor and the On the Rocks star first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they attended a hockey game with their Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Rachel Sennott. At the time, however, Davidson was still linked to Emily Ratajkowski.

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Suicide Squad star and the supermodel, 31, called it quits after less than two months of dating.

In January, the Staten Island native and Wonders were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in New York City. At one point, the Harvard University graduate put her arm around Davidson as they watched something on his cell phone.

Days later, the duo made headlines when they visited Universal Studios Hollywood together. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Detroit native and the King of Staten Island actor shared a kiss while riding an escalator. They were later seen holding hands while riding Revenge of the Mummy.

The Guy Code alum and Wonders connected in May 2021 when they filmed Bodies Bodies Bodies, which also starred Lee Pace, Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova. “Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” an insider exclusively told Us of the pair in February. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The source added that the twosome hang out “all the time” but weren’t ready to go public with their romance. The duo have “overnight dates, cook together and go out together,” the insider told Us, adding that Davidson and Wonders are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet.”