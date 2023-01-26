Written in the stars? Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders’ connection began on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” the insider says. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The costars, who worked together on the 2022 film, are continuing to tell everyone “they’re friends,” but the source notes that the twosome are “too close for that.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, hangs out “all the time” with the On the Rocks actress, 26. The pair have “overnight dates, cook together and go out together,” the insider tells Us.

Davidson and Wonders are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet,” the source adds.

The comedian was initially spotted spending time with the Generation alum in December 2022 when he was seemingly still in a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. At the time, the pair were photographed at a New York Rangers game with their Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Rachel Sennott.

Davidson sat between his costars in photos obtained by Us on December 16. Davidson and Wonders appeared to be platonic during the outing, which came one month after Us confirmed that the Dirt actor was dating Ratajkowski, 31.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2022 after the twosome went public. “[There’s] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads.”

However, the King of Staten Island actor’s whirlwind romance with the model fizzled out by the end of 2022. Us confirmed on December 29 that the duo were “over,” with a source noting that the breakup was amicable.

A few weeks later, Davidson sparked relationship speculation with Wonders after the pair were spotted getting cozy out in New York City on January 9. The Out of the Blue actress wrapped her arm around the New York native while at a restaurant in photos published by TMZ.

The twosome raised eyebrows again on January 19 when they visited Universal Studios Hollywood together. In a video shared by TMZ at the time, Davidson and Wonders shared a kiss while riding an escalator. They were later seen holding hands while riding Revenge of the Mummy.

The Wake actress and the Meet Cute star continued to fuel romance speculation during a joint vacation to Hawaii in January. Davidson kissed Wonders on a beach chair, in pictures published by Page Six on Monday, January 23. In another snap, the duo hung onto each other while splashing around in the ocean.

For more details on Davidson and Wonders’ rumored romance, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.