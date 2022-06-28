He’s all that! Pete Davidson’s romance with Kim Kardashian is heating up — and so is his influence in the fashion sphere. In fact, his dramatic transformation through the years is a must-see.

The Saturday Night Live host, 28, is famous for his high-low style. His wardrobe famously comprises everything from streetwear staples like Grateful Dead tees to designer threads like Theory slacks.

But that’s not to say he’s always dressed in oversized tees and low-key kicks. For example, one of Davidson’s most iconic fashion moments to date is the Thom Browne dress he wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

The outfit perfectly exemplified his unapologetic, bold sense of style, while nailing the event’s theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. “We felt the dress represented Thom Browne’s identity as an American designer who is constantly breaking boundaries and norms,” his stylist, Britt Theodora, told Vogue.

But hands-down, Davidson’s most polished look to date was his 2022 Met Gala ensemble, which he wore to attend the renowned event with Kardashian. The actor wore a Dior tuxedo, which he accessorized with a custom, diamond-encrusted lapel pin from Or & Elle to match his date’s sparkly gown.

The sleek ensemble is a 360 to the Triller Fight Club ‘fit he debuted a year earlier, in April 2021. Equal parts cool and chaotic, he turned heads in a statement-making combo of yellow tie-dye Daily Paper jacket, a lime green graphic tee and olive cargo pants.

Davidson’s Dior look is also wildly different from the outfit he wore to the 2019 premiere of The Dirt. He hit the red carpet in a rare green tie-dye tee featuring a snake in the center with the words “Snake Love, Not War” written underneath. He dressed up the look for red carpet photos by layering the shirt with a blazer jacket and sunglasses.

The King of Staten Island star describes his relationship with fashion as “easygoing.” His style philosophy is simple yet wholly relatable: “I don’t overthink things, have fun, be cool and comfortable.”

“Hats, soft T-shirts, sweats and sneakers make up my day-to-day look,” he continues.. “It depends on the day, but I go for comfort first and foremost and I am usually a little daring in the color I’ll select as well. I’ll try different looks, but convenience and fit are most important for me when it comes to dressing.”

Keep scrolling to relive Davidson’s most buzzed-about fashion moments through the years — and get a taste of how his style has evolved.