What a whirlwind. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have called it quits after two months of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

Davidson, 29, Ratajkowski, 31, are “over,” a source tells Us. The split was amicable, the insider adds.

Us broke the news in November that Saturday Night Live alum and the model had been getting to know each other following their respective splits from Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Bear-McClard over the summer.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Later that month, the Meet Cute star and “High Low With EmRata” podcast host sat courtside together at a New York Knicks game.

“Pete and Emily just dig each other and find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing,” another source subsequently told Us at the time. “There’s no intensity or over-expectation on either side, just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads.”

The insider added that there was “no doubt” Davidson “loves a challenge” and felt he had met his “intellectual match” in Ratajkowski.

However, earlier this month, the pair raised eyebrows when they were spotted hanging out with other people. Davidson was seen at a New York Rangers game on December 15 with Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott, leading some fans to think he was dating one of them.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer on December 21. One day later, she revealed on her “High Low” podcast that she recently downloaded a dating app.

Prior to his romance with the iCarly alum, Davidson dated Kardashian, 42, for nine months. The twosome met when the Selfish author, 42, made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. After sharing plenty of PDA-filled posts on social media and opening up about their relationship on The Kardashians, the pair called it quits in August after nine months of dating.

“They each have busy schedules and the stance made it hard,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Ratajkowski, for her part, filed for divorce from now-estranged husband Bear-McClard, 41, in July after four years of marriage amid cheating allegations against him. The exes share son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 21 months.

In October, Ratajkowski got candid about her newly single status during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay,” she told the outlet.

While the My Body author may not have fallen for Davidson until fall 2022, she praised the comic during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers one year prior.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she gushed in November 2021 of the King of Staten Island actor. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

When host Seth Meyers asked whether the Gone Girl star felt superior to Davidson when they both participated in the Moose Knuckles ad campaign, she said, “I think you’re being a little mean. I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. … I feel like only other men feel that way [about him].”