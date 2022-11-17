Embracing the dating scene. Emily Ratajkowski has been open about life as a newly single woman following her July 2022 split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” the model told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022, one month after filing for divorce from the producer after four years of marriage. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018 in a surprise courthouse ceremony, just weeks after she first went public with the relationship on social media. “Soooo I have a surprise,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I got married today.”

The Gone Girl star later defended their whirlwind romance, explaining that she and Bear-McClard “knew each other for a long time” before their relationship became romantic. “He likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she joked during a November 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight.

Ratajkowski, who welcomed son Sylvester with Bear-McClard in March 2021, paid tribute to her boys in the acknowledgments section of her debut book, My Body, later that year. “To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be,” she wrote. “To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”

The pair’s relationship was not meant to last, however, and Us Weekly confirmed that the couple split in July 2022 amid rumors that Bear-McClard had been unfaithful. (He has not publicly acknowledged the allegations.)

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny. … She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.”

After the breakup, Ratajkowski explained that she was looking for something different in a potential new partner. “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” the model told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022. “I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

She continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”

In the months following her divorce, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt and seemingly came out as bisexual in October 2022. One month later, Us confirmed that she was dating comedian Pete Davidson.

