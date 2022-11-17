“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” the model told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022, one month after filing for divorce from the producer after four years of marriage. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny. … She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year.”
The Inamorata designer was linked to art director Dryden from 2013 to 2014, although the pair kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight. Though it's unclear when they got together, Ratajkowski was photographed with Dryden multiple times before their February 2014 breakup.
Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Jeff Magid
The We Are Your Friends star was first spotted with the musician in December 2014 and quietly dated for 3 years before calling it quits in January 2018.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sebastian Bear-McClard
Just one month after news broke that Ratajkowski and Magid has split, the London native revealed that she and Bear-McClard had tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony. “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They were all in a friend group … He wasn’t a stranger." They welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021.
In her book, Ratajkowski opened up about the ups and downs of her relationship with the Uncut Gems producer, revealing that they had to take some time apart while her mother was undergoing chemotherapy. “S would text or call, but I didn’t want to hear about his day or what was going on with his work,” she wrote, explaining that the distance caused tension between them. “I’d end our calls bitterly, immediately regretting the tension I’d created between us. It didn’t occur to me that what I wanted from S was the same thing that my mother craved from me: to have someone live in her pain with her."
Following her split from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was linked to Pitt in September 2022. "[They are] getting to know each other," a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends. But they like each other and are excited to see where things go."
One month later, an insider told Us that the pair had "been on a few dates and have been enjoying each other’s company," but weren't rushing into a relationship. Their romance fizzled out by the end of October 2022.
Credit: Mega ; Alfonso Catalano/SGP/Shutterstock
Pete Davidson
In November 2022, Us confirmed that Ratajkowski was dating the Saturday Night Live alum after the pair were introduced by a mutual friend. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” a source told Us at the time, adding that they had been seeing each other for “a couple of months.”