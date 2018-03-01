Friends first! Emily Ratajkowski surprised her fans when she recently married her new boyfriend, Sebastian Bear-McClard, but a source tells Us Weekly that the pair have actually been friends for a while.

“Emily has known Sebastian for years,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “They were all in a friend group … He wasn’t a stranger.”

The model, 26, and the producer tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City, on Friday, February 23. Social media celebrity Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky was among the small group of friends who were at city hall for the couple’s wedding. “He has been best friends with The Fat Jew for years, too,” the source added.

The We Are Your Friends actress first announced the news that she was married on her Instagram Story with a series of photos from the intimate ceremony, writing: “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today.” Ratajkowski wore a chic ‘70s-inspired orange $200 pantsuit from Zara and a black wide-brimmed hat and a black veil to the ceremony, while Bear-McClard wore a light blue blazer over a black T-shirt.

Other celebrities reacted to the surprise nuptials on social media and Chrissy Teigen even expressed disappointment at not being invited. “I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak,” the 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle host tweeted. “Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some.” Ratajkowski teased back to Teigen, writing, “You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall.”

The wedding news came just weeks after it was reported that the model and her boyfriend of three years, music producer Jeff Magid, were no longer living together. According to the New York Daily News, the former couple “used to be inseparable although she tried to play things down in public.”

The Gone Girl actress was spotted kissing Bear-McClard on Valentine’s Day, confirming that she had moved on from Magid.

