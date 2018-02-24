Maybe her invite got lost in the mail! Chrissy Teigen weighed in on Emily Ratajkowski’s surprise wedding and expressed her disappointment over not being invited to the intimate affair.

“I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak,” the 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle host tweeted on Friday, February 23. “Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some.”

Ratajkowski, 26, caught wind of the hilarious message and teased back to Teigen, “You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall.”

The model made headlines earlier on Friday for revealing that she and boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard secretly tied the knot in a low-key courthouse service. “Soooo I have a surprise,” she wrote on her Instagram Story before sharing a series of photos from the special occasion. “I got married today.”

Ratajkowski stunned in a trendy tangerine Zara suit and a chic black hat for the exciting day. Meanwhile, the Good Time actor sported a light blue blazer over a black T-shirt.

The news came weeks after the New York Daily News reported that the Gone Girl actress and her boyfriend of three years, music producer Jeff Magid, were no longer living together. According to the publication, the former couple “used to be inseparable although she tried to play things down in public.”

The We Are Your Friends actress was spotted locking lips with Bear-McClard on Valentine’s Day, confirming that she had moved on from Magid.

