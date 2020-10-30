Hot mama! Emily Ratajkowski shows off her baby bump in all kinds of stylishly sexy ways, proving that even being pregnant won’t stop her from looking fashionable.

On Monday, October 26, the 29-year-old announced that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were expecting their first child via a special Vogue magazine digital cover. In the moving image, the camera pulls away to reveal the model’s budding belly in a super sleek orange slip dress, featuring steamy lace trim.

“Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you,” she wrote when sharing it on Instagram.

Later that same day, the brunette stunner stepped out for the first time since the news broke putting her bump on full display in a little black dress that had stomach cutouts. She accessorized the long-sleeve, shin-length number from Aya Muse with square shades, a leather clutch and slouchy red, knee-high boots.

According to the I Feel Pretty actress, she’s fully embracing and getting used to her new figure. In a nude mirror selfie on Tuesday, October 27, she wrote “20 weeks 🤍 getting to know my new body.”

In the accompanying Vogue story, the London-born beauty wrote about the relationship with the baby and her body. “Pregnancy is innately lonely,” she writes. “It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be. Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience.”

But she’s making the most of it! Keep scrolling to see how EmRata is dressing up her baby bump.

