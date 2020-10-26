Baby bump alert! Emily Ratajkowski revealed on Monday, October 26, that she is pregnant with her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s first child.

“Grateful and growing,” the model, 29, captioned her Instagram announcement. “Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.”

In the social media upload, the London native wore an orange slip while the camera zoomed out to show her budding belly. Ratjkowski also shared a video documenting her baby bump progress, from nude mirror selfies to her maternity style.

“I dreamed of you for the first time the other night,” the pregnant star said in the footage. “We were wondering who you will be. One day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real.”

“Congratulationsssss love,” pregnant Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd commented on the post, while Sofia Richie wrote, “OMG CONGRATS.”

Ratajkowski went on to tell Vogue that pregnancy was an “innately lonely” experience.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be,” she said. “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me — the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning. My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy, another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”

The mom-to-be and Bear-McClard, 33, tied the knot in February 2018 in a surprise courthouse wedding. The actress’ nuptials came weeks after news broke that she was no longer living with her boyfriend of three years, Jeff Magid. Days before the New York ceremony, Ratajkowksi was spotted kissing Bear-McClard.

Chrissy Teigen wanted to attend, she tweeted at the time. “I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to @emrata’s wedding even though we barely speak,” the Bring the Funny judge, 34, joked. “Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some.”

Ratajkowksi replied, “You would’ve looked great in a suit at city hall.”

She and her husband knew each other “for years” before they got married, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2018. “They were all in a friend group,” the insider added at the time. “He wasn’t a stranger.”