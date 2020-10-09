Looking back! Gigi Hadid posted a throwback pregnancy photo while ringing in her sister Bella Hadid‘s 24th birthday.

“Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats,” the Los Angeles native, 25, captioned a Friday, October 9, Instagram slideshow. “I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far. WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY.”

In the social media upload, the models rested backstage at fashion shows and posed in matching outfits. Gigi also shared old photos from their childhood, as well as a sweet shot from her pregnancy. Bella hugged her sister’s baby bump while she cooked.

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl last month. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” the model captioned a September Instagram photo. “So in love.”

The former One Direction member, 27, tweeted the news at the time, writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Ahead of the little one’s arrival, Bella gushed about her older sister’s pregnancy. “Buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn,” the Washington, D.C., native captioned a picture of herself cradling her bare stomach beside Gigi. “I love you both so freaking much.”

Us Weekly confirmed Gigi’s pregnancy news in April. Four months later, Bella gushed via Instagram: “IM GOING TO BE A FREAKING AUNTIE !! I WILL CHERISH THIS LITTLE BEAN FOREVER. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @gigihadid. YOU ARE A GLOWING GODDESS OF LIGHT LOVE ADVENTURE AND JOY. BLESS YOU.”