Hot mom-to-be! Emily Ratajkowski stepped out for the first time since her pregnancy announcement looking stylish and sexy

— per usual.

Just hours after news of her pregnancy broke on Monday, October 26, the 29-year-old was spotted heading to her friend’s apartment, showing off her baby bump in more ways than one in a chic little black dress. But this wasn’t just any ordinary little black dress.

The long-sleeve, shin-length Aya Muse number features stomach cutouts with a little black strap running across it. Ratajkowski tied the look together with bold accessories, including square shades, a leather clutch and slouchy red, knee-high boots.

Earlier Monday, the brunette beauty announced she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were expecting their first child

via a very special Vogue magazine digital cover. “Grateful and growing,” the model, 29, captioned her Instagram announcement. “Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.” In the video feature, the camera zooms out to reveal the model’s growing belly in an orange slip dress.

In the accompanying article, the Gone Girl actress speaks to her concerns from forced gender stereotypes to carrying her husband’s “entire family’s DNA” inside of her. “Pregnancy is innately lonely,” she writes. “It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be. Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience.”

But she’s willing to give up that control, because she knows she doesn’t have any other choice. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

That she is, as the I Feel Pretty actress went on to post a series of nude mirror selfies on Tuesday, October 27. “20 weeks,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Getting to know my new body.”

