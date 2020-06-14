Victoria Beckham I Wore Tight Clothes as a Sign of Insecurity

Victoria Beckham may have been regarded as a fashion icon in her little black dresses, but she didn’t always feel like one.

“Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted,” the woman formerly known as Posh Spice told The Guardian on Saturday, June 13. “My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older.”

During her run as Posh Spice in British megagroup The Spice Girls, Beckham, 46, was famous for skintight dresses and corsets, but the mom of four says that’s just not her anymore. “I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry and I still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed.”

The fashion designer added, “I know what works on me, what looks good. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress.”

And though the “Spice World” singer doesn’t dress like she did 25 years ago, Beckham is still inspired by the ‘90s when she’s creating pieces for her Victoria Beckham line, she told the publication. “The colour, the simple shapes. There probably isn’t a designer who isn’t inspired by that decade. For me, it’s not so much about the street fashion of the 90s, but Martin Margiela, and Jil Sander. Not just the collections, but the shows, the models, the music.”

Beckham, who has been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with husband David Beckham and their children, has been vocal about how the fashion industry can support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It starts with representation, both within our business and who we work with externally,” the U.K. native wrote via Instagram on June 5, outlining how her fashion brand would be guaranteeing its diversity.

“As a first step, we’ve set up an internal working group to look at everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers, and partners.” Next, they will provide additional team training to listen and discuss the issues while enabling people to identify unconscious bias.

“It’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and use our platforms for education, conversation and change,” she continued. “Things won’t change or be solved in a day, but we clearly can’t wait another day to start doing more.”