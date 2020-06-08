Victoria Beckham is holding herself and her company accountable for equal representation as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow.

On Friday, June 5, the designer took toInstagram to share a statement on what she and the fashion industry can do to ensure equal representation.

17 Black-Owned Fashion Brands You Can Support Now — and Celebs Love Them!

“The fashion industry has a huge role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement and I can be better. We can all be better,” Beckham writes in the first slide. “It starts with representation, both within our business and who we work with externally.”

Though she said she has always aimed for inclusivity, after looking “inwards” at her company they have decided to take a few key steps to guarantee diversity. “As a first step, we’ve set up an internal working group to look at everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers, and partners.” Next, they will provide additional team training to listen and discuss the issues while enabling people to identify unconscious bias.

15 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support — Shop Their Top Products

“It’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and use our platforms for education, conversation and change,” she concluded in the slides. “Things won’t change or be solved in a day, but we clearly can’t wait another day to start doing more.”

In the accompanying caption, the former Posh Spice explains that this statement came after taking a step back to really focus on what’s been going on in the news amid the George Floyd protests.

“Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society,’ she wrote. “It’s clear that it’s each of our responsibilities to speak out and I want to use my platform for education, conversation and change.”

As this civil rights movement flourishes, beauty and fashion brands have been speaking out to do their part. For instance, Rent the Runway allocated $1 million to support black artists, while Lashify founder Sahara Lotti announced that she wants to invest $100,000 in a black-owned beauty brand.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)