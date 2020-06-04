Brands have been vowing to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement amid the George Floyd protests. But one brand in particular is not just talking the talk, but walking the walk.

Founder of luxury lash extension brand Lashify, Sahara Lotti, announced on Thursday, June 4, that she’s looking to invest $100,000 in a black-owned beauty brand.

“When I started this company, I didn’t need money as much as I needed ‘intelligent capital.’ So this is what I’m going to do: I’m giving someone in the Black Community up to $100,000, and we’re going to build a brand together,” Lotti said in a statement. “I want nothing in return. I’m investing in the brand’s future and what you learn from me, you pass it on. That’s all I ask.”

She notes that she’s primarily looking for hair product brands, seeing more room for innovation in that space. “But if it’s beauty related and really good, I’m open.”

This brand doesn’t have to be totally new but can be in the process of growing. “And if you simply have an idea, we can sign an NDA and go from there.”

Interested parties should send submissions to incubator@lashify.com and include their name, bio and a link to their business if it already exists.

This comes two days after Rent the Runway announced that it’s allocating $1 million to support black designers through its company.

“It is critically important to us that a significant portion of our $1M goes towards launching fashion brands from Black designers who have not had the investment capital to launch on their own,” the brand stated in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 2. “We know that the Black community is tired of the long-standing racism and violence. We also acknowledge the cyclical nature of society’s attention to moments of such injustice, so we vow to take systematic actions as a business that will last beyond this current moment in time. This is just the start, and we look forward to sharing further details on other plans soon. Our work has just begun.⁣”

