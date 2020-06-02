One way people are showing their solidarity with the Black community as the country continues to mourn and fight for George Floyd’s death is by supporting Black-owned businesses. Yesterday, Us Weekly’s Stylish rounded up the best beauty brands owned by people of color and today we’re focusing on style.

To inspire your next shopping spree, we’ve pulled together a list of Black-owned designer labels that we love — and we’re in good company. Celebrities like Rihanna, Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington are also fans, wearing their looks on the red carpet and off.

For instance, Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss is a brand that has always focused on “combining storytelling, activism, debate, theatre and social commentary,” making it exactly what the world needs right now. Not to mention, the label has been worn by Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross and Joan Smalls, who rocked a pink ensemble to the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Then there’s LaQuan Smith, who is a risk-taking designer beloved by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow, who wore a custom-made gown to the 2020 Golden Globes. Winner of the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund, Christopher John Rogers, was worn by Ross for 2020 NAACP Image Awards. Could you think of anything more perfect?

But it’s not just sleek, high-end dresses that are available. Nubian Lingerie reimagined how the fashion world uses the term “nude,” with Washington showing her support for the company in a Tweet back in 2014.

Keep scrolling to see 10 Black-owned fashion brands that celebrities love as much as we do.

