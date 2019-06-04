CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 Best Dressed: See the Stars’ Styles

Some of the hottest stars stepped out on Monday, June 3, to honor fashion’s leading talents at the CFDA Fashion Awards — A.K.A. the Oscars of the fashion world. Which could only mean one thing: killer red carpet style.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi brought their style A-game as they arrived at the Brooklyn Museum. Similar to the Met Gala, the CFDA Fashion Awards provide an opportunity for A-listers to really create show-stopping fashion moments. And this year was no different.

J.Lo. — who was also recognized by the CFDA board as an influential fashion figure — stunned in a tangerine Ralph Lauren number complete with a train-trailing skirt and a sparkly crop top that showed off her toned abs.

Shailene Woodley and Lili Reinhart had similar ideas wearing tuxedo minidresses that delivered two totally different looks. While the Big Little Lies actress evoked a bit of edge in a deconstructed Jonathan Simkhai design, the Riverdale star leaned more feminine in a Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon number.

Since 1981, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has held this event to honor those American designers they feel are the best and brightest in the field. Some of this year’s biggest awards went to Brandon Maxwell (the mastermind behind Lady Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala look) who was named womenswear designer of the year, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row for best accessory design and Barbie (yes, that Barbie) for the CFDA’s Tribute Award for her influence over fashion.

From Laura Harrier’s tulle ballgown to Yara Shahidi’s cool pant ensemble to the Bella Hadid’s retro sequin minidress, there so many great outfits we don’t even know where to begin. To take in all the amazing looks, keep scrolling.