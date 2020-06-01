Making change. As protests continue across the nation to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, brands and companies are speaking out against police brutality and racism in the United States.

To do that, cosmetics brands are trading swatches and selfies for important messages about the Black Lives Matter movement — including what they’re doing to get involved.

Glossier was one of the first beauty companies to release a statement detailing how it’s taking a stand.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, May 30, the brand addressed its nearly three million Instagram followers: “We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy and the historic oppression of the Black community. Black Lives Matter.”

The brand noted that it’s donating $500,000 across five organizations “focused on combating racial justice.” Additionally, it’s pledging another $500,000 worth of grants for Black-owned beauty businesses.

Urban Decay, Tarte, Ilia Beauty and Maybelline are just a handful of other brands who’ve spoken out. In addition to donating generous sums of money organizations supporting activists, they’re also providing resources to encourage followers to get involved.

Take Kosas, for example. The clean beauty brand is pledging $20,000 to “organizations who are actively fighting to make real change.” But it’s also listed easy ways for its followers to do their part. That includes texting FLOYD to 55156, donating to Black Lives Matter, signing Color of Change’s Justice for Floyd petition — and more.

Keep scrolling to find out how beauty brands are taking action and how you can play a role in the fight against systemic oppression.