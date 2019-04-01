The stars were out in full force for the 50th anniversary of the NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Saturday, March 30, and — dare we say — the evening’s fashion rivaled the ultra-glam red carpets of 2019 awards season. Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson emceed the annual ceremony that honors black excellence in television, film and more, and style stars like Yara Shahidi, Lupita Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross and more were on hand to celebrate.

Jay-Z was honored with the 2019 President’s Award for his musical prowess and business acumen, and Beyoncé was in attendance to support her man (and pick up an award of her own!). While the ever-fashionable duo didn’t walk the red carpet, we were treated to Queen Bey’s fab fashion sense when she was named Entertainer of the Year (it was the Grammy winner’s second public appearance of the week, after she and Jay slayed — ripped stocking and all — at the 2019 GLAAD Awards).

The mom-of-three stunned in a white hot look that included a sculptural long-sleeve gown layered over a leg-baring bodysuit. In a series of Instagram pics, the songstress styled the look with a dramatic white headpiece, but she took the topper off once inside the event to reveal a cascade of gorgeous curls.

Bey wasn’t the only A-lister killing it in the style department. Grown-ish star Shahidi showed off her gams in an ‘80s-inspired black sequined Balmain mini that had a detachable fan-like embellishment. Her former Black-ish co-star Ross, meanwhile, brought all the high-fashion vibes with her black and white polka dot Marc Jacobs frock. And Nyong’o and her fellow Wakanda warriors looked all kinds of cool in flowing gowns and sparkly minis.

From Issa Rae’s sunshine yellow gown to Kate Beckinsale’s nearly naked number, keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2019 NAACP Image Awards!