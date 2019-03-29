Beyoncé may be an international music legend and pop culture icon, but not even she is immune to stocking runs.

At the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 29, Queen Bey and her husband Jay-Z accepted the Vanguard Award for their allyship with the LGBTQ community. When they went up to make their speech, she acknowledged the little fashion faux pas then swiftly moved on to deliver her emotional tribute to her late uncle who died due to HIV complications.

But she didn’t let this little mishap ruin her look. The “Drunk in Love” singer looked absolutely stunning in a black Alexander Wang tuxedo jacket minidress that buttoned at the waist. With no pants and no shirt underneath the jacket, she’s fortunate that the tear in her sheer tights is the only wardrobe malfunction she had.

She paired the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo Aveline sandals that mismatched one another with their tool detailing. These $1,000 kicks weren’t her only gorgeous accessory. The mother of three also carried a sparkly clutch purse and wore a beautiful diamond necklace and drop earrings.

She wore her curly locks down and long while her makeup was simple with shades of taupe and brown.

The GLAAD Awards were a special night for the couple. While the “Single Ladies” singer recognized her uncle in her speech, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper honored his mom, Gloria Carter. “I get to follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of the song ‘Smile’ and for her allowing me to tell her story,” the Roc Nation founder said.

Even though the 37-year-old pop star’s acceptance was an emotional one, she made her hubby chuckle as she lightened it up at the end. “To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to — and take that ass to Red Lobster — is your human right.”

