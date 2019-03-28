Victoria Beckham may be an international designer, a former member of the most popular ‘90s girl group and a style icon, but when it comes to bad beauty habits she’s just like Us!

In the most recent video for her YouTube channel, the former Posh Spice takes viewers on the road with her to Paris. During the 4-minute clip you see the 44-year-old meet with buyers and visit Kim Jones of Dior, seeming like a fashion superhero. But at the end of the video she has a very human moment when she talks about how much she hates board meetings.

So how does she get through them? She says she keeps herself busy picking off gel manicures. This major nail no-no is an all-too-common occurrence. I mean, we all know it’s bad but sometimes we just can’t help ourselves. And like Beckham, it tends to be during those mundane tasks like boring meetings.

Even though she may not be great with nail care the mom of three has always been a stickler when it comes to good skincare. In a recent Instagram video she and her makeup artist, Wendy Rowe, shared their love of 111SKIN Meso Infusion Lip Mask and Plumping Duo to get hydrated, fuller lips. And in January, she took her 7-year-old daughter Harper Beckham to get a facial from celeb-favorite Barbara Sturm.

But the entrepreneur has always has a strong interest in the industry. Last year, she launched a beauty series on Youtube and in 2016 a makeup line with Estée Lauder. And back in February, she officially announced her very own line Victoria Beckham Beauty.

But no matter how busy, knowledgable or professional she may be, when all is said and done she’s just like Us when it comes to gel manis.

