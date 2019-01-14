Harper Beckham, the 7-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, spent her weekend the way we wish we had spent ours — getting a luxe facial.

The former Spice Girl shared an Instagram story on Saturday, January 12, showing off the mother-daughter day she was having with her youngest. Spending some quality girl-time together, one of their many activities included a facial with celebrity favorite, Dr.

Barbara Sturm — a.k.a. The Vampire Doctor.

“Baby facial,” the former Posh Spice wrote on the picture. And while she didn’t spill what products or ingredients were used on her mini-me, she also wrote, “We MUST use CLEAN products on our children.”

Harper is one lucky little girl, getting pampered by this A-lister go-to. Other clients of Dr. Sturm’s include Gwenyth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Cher and Angela Bassett. Dr. Sturm is best known her endogenous blood therapy which is a process that uses the

patient’s own blood to enrich dermal fillers like hyaluronic acid. Again, we don’t know exactly what went into Harper’s facial, so we don’t know if this specialized treatment was part of her treatment.

The facial wasn’t the only beauty stop during their day out. The fashion designer also shared a snap of her daughter getting a “super chic” haircut from stylist Luke Hersheson. “A chic little French bob,” he said in an Instagram stories video.

Now that’s one super swanky day of bonding!

