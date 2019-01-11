Sharp move! Julia Roberts always shines bright on a red carpet, but there was something next level about her look when she stepped out at the Golden Globes on January 6. Forgoing the usual gown, the Homecoming actress opted to wear a super chic Stella McCartney nude illusion one-shoulder tuxedo jumpsuit with sweeping half skirt, dangles of diamonds earrings and (perhaps our favorite accessory) stacks of gold toe rings. But it was her glowing skin and preternaturally smooth complexion that nabbed our attention.

Turns out the 51-year-old actress used a new skin care device that’s been getting buzz lately (pun intended!) created by her makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. In fact, Dempsey’s husband, the actor Patrick Dempsey (AKA still McDreamy to Us), hilariously used the vibrating gold facial bar in an Instagram video that caught our attention. The tiny anti-aging tool is said to make skin feel and appear toned, lifted and contoured. It’s no wonder Roberts looked so ridiculously fresh!

Before applying the Pretty Woman star’s makeup during their red carpet prep, Dempsey tells Us she first applied a “pea-sized amount of Lancome Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream around the eyes, then smoothed on Lancome Prep & Matte Primer evenly throughout her face and neck.” Starting with a makeup-free yet moisturized face “is very crucial for usage,” of the gold bar, Dempsey cautions. Next, starting at the jawline, “I gently pushed the bar up to sculpt the cheeks,” she says, repeating the action for five minutes on each side of Roberts’ face. Once the “skin looked more contoured,” it was time for makeup.

To further enhance Roberts’ complexion, Dempsey applied Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Wear Foundation in 230 Buff W. Le Monochromatique Blush in Petit Bisou went on apples to brighten the cheeks and a spritz of Fix It and Forget It Setting Spray “locked in the overall look” without making skin look cakey.

